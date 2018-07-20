Working the Clinton County Fair beat

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo On a foot patrol at the Clinton County Fair, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant William Dominy is pictured here speaking with a neighbor.

PLATTSBURGH | On a normal day, local law enforcement may be paroling the streets, investigating a crime or responding to citizen complaints.

But when the Clinton County Fair is in town, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office diverts part of their operations to the fairgrounds.

Sergeant William Dominy is in the thick of it.

Walking around the midway at the fair this week as the sun set behind him, Dominy passed vendors with crafts for sale, game stalls with heckling hosts and rides carrying visitors screaming with glee.

All the while he observed everything.

When a crying child passed by, Dominy listened for signs of duress.

He watched for people acting suspiciously, or any abnormal activity.

Larceny, lost children, fights, people sneaking in without a ticket — he’d seen it all.

“And without fail, every single year, we serve various arrest warrants,” Clinton County Sheriff David Favro told The Sun.

But for Dominy, the scope of work that the Sheriff’s Office does there every year goes beyond traditional law enforcement.

“There are so many facets to this job,” he said.

When the fair opens up, the department deploys officers on foot, on bicycles and sometimes even on ATVs, according to Favro.

Dominy said that sort of face-to-face interaction with the community offers a unique opportunity.

“More than anything we want people to feel they’re in a safe environment,” he said. “Here, we get to get out on our feet, say hi to the kids, take pictures with them, give them a high-five.”

Beyond education — Favro noted that the department brings along a display booth, D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education program) car and usually has a representative on hand to answer questions — the interaction has the potential to break barriers in a time when tragedies, tense standoffs and mass-incarceration make headlines across the country, according to Dominy.

“We are like everyone else,” he said. “We like ice cream. We like fair foods.

“This is a little bit we can do to connect.”

As he spoke an older couple pulled him aside, asking for directions. He pointed them down the right path and listened to another officer speaking over the radio before continuing.

“This part of the job is just as important as dealing with the crime that comes with any society,” he said.

For any law enforcement agency, the public often act as its eyes and ears out in the field, a collaboration that bolsters safety for everyone, according to Favro.

A neighbor of Dominy’s passed by and said hello, before a man at the dunk take gave him a ribbing: “Hey, I spoke with the EMS guys and they said you’re slipping,” the clown called.

“I’ll keep an eye out,” he replied, smiling.

Back at the sheriff’s office outpost on the grounds, Dominy watched as groups of people filed in from the parking area across the street, kids skipping alongside their parents and into the flurry of family-friendly activities.

“At the end of the day, the law enforcement presence — it’s to deal with the bad stuff, but we’re also here for the good stuff, too.”

The Clinton County Fair runs July 17-22.

Learn more about this year’s schedule at ccfairny.com.