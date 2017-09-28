World’s Largest Garage Sale returns this weekend

File photo by Thom Randall
A crowd of people numbering 50,000 or more jammed into Warrensburg in October 2016 to find bargains and treasures at the World’s Largest Garage Sale event. This year’s colossal sale features more vendors, new activities, and Oktoberfest-style Bier Garden gathering — and more people than ever are expected.
LAKE GEORGE | With balmy weather predicted and more vendors booked than in recent years, Warrensburg’s colossal annual World’s Largest Garage Sale may break records this weekend, event sponsors say.
“We’re totally sold out of vendor spaces as of today,” said Suzanne Tyler, administrative assistant at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, which has sponsored the giant sale since its founding in 1980.
The giant sale that earned a listing in The Guinness Book of Records by attracting as many as 70,000 people has new attractions this year, as well as a wider variety of goods, including more fine antiques and handmade items.
This 38th annual sale officially is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 through Sunday, Oct. 1— although many vendors start selling their goods two days earlier.
The 38th annual sale features new, used, vintage and distressed items — virtually anything imaginable — offered by 500 or so vendors in the hamlet of Warrensburg, as well as in adjacent southern Adirondack communities.
This year’s giant sale includes new attractions, including a “Oktoberfest Bier Garden” co-sponsored by Adirondack Pub & Brewery and Merrill Magee Inn at the latter enterprise’s parking lot at 3 Hudson St. in Warrensburg.
This Oktoberfest-style gathering will feature a variety of craft beers, a food truck, and grilled food outside the Merrill Magee Inn at 3 Hudson Street in downtown Warrensburg.
Accompanying the festivities will be live music by the band Revive, playing nearby on the historic Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand. The Bier Garden will be operating from noon to 5 p..m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Other attractions include a rock wall climbing challenge and a bounce house, both at the First Baptist Church nearby on Main Street.
But the sale really centers on the weird and wondrous items to be found at the sale — whether it’s antiques, memorabilia, clothing, tools, furniture, jewelry, crafts, electronics, curios, vehicle parts and accessories, sporting goods, children’s items or discounted goods.
New this year includes 10 additional antique and home decor vendors with high-quality goods; a crafter of hand-forged knives and cutlery; unfinished wood furniture; plus North Country survival gear, Tyler said. There will even be a vendor creating custom decals on the spot, she added.
“We worked to bring in new vendors to expand the variety, and we hit the mark,” she said.
The event’s fair food is always popular, whether it’s sausage and pepper sandwiches, kettle corn, blooming onions or fried dough.
Joining these culinary offerings this year are pickles on a stick, a food truck selling various confections created with cookie dough, and make-your-own artisanal soda beverages, in addition to “waffle pops,” whatever they are. The old favorites including Greek gyros, the Taco Guys and Italian American food vendors are also returning, Tyler said.
Featuring at least 1,000 yard sales and vendors in total, the event is huge — nearly beyond description for those who experience it for the first time.
On the same weekend, homeowners and entrepreneurs all over northern Warren County also hold sales. The town of Chester is holding their community sale officially on Saturday Sept. 30, and many dozens of roadside sales will be throughout their community, as well as lining Rte. 9 in the town of Lake George just south of Warrensburg.
Shuttle buses circle through the Warrensburg hamlet at 20-minute intervals, letting shoppers on and off at designated stops as well as where requested.
Parking for cars, trucks and recreational vehicles will be available across the street from the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road, as well a mile or two south at the Warrensburg High School. These parking lots, north of town, are where people can board shuttle buses that take them into town and back.
Tips for Garage Sale shoppers:
• Arrive early on Friday — check into town before 7:15 a.m. A lot of vendors are setting up Friday.
• If you do arrive Saturday, take I-87 Northway to exits 22, 24 or 25. Avoid Exit 23, the primary road into Warrensburg, since it becomes very congested. From Exit 22, turn left onto Rte. 9 and drive just a few miles north to Warrensburg. From Exit 24, go south on Schroon River Road and park at the Warren County Fairgrounds or the Warrensburg High School where shuttle buses will take you in and out of town. Or, from Exit 25, head south out of Chestertown on Rte. 9 into Warrensburg. If you do arrive via Exit 23, take a right turn to go via East Schroon River Rd. and follow signs to complimentary parking at the county fairgrounds and take a free bus ride downtown.
• A limited amount of in-town parking for automobiles only is available both Saturday and Sunday adjacent to the Warrensburg firehouse on lower Elm St. for a modest charge.
Advice for visitors and residents:
• From Friday Sept. 30 through Sunday Oct. 2, there is no parking on Main St. from the bandstand to Stewart Farrar Avenue, nor on Elm St., nor Emerson, Second, Hackensack, Horicon and Adirondack avenues.
• Parking is also prohibited on the north side of Stewart Farrar, and the north side of Library Ave. from Elm to James streets.
These parking bans are in force so emergency vehicles can move through town. Those who disobey these mandates are likely to have their vehicles towed.
• Motorists are urged not to block driveways, fire hydrants, nor park on private property without permission.
• No trailers of any kind nor recreational vehicles may be parked along roadways. Many vehicles get towed each year. A limited number of RV spaces, however is available at the firehouse on Elm St. for a charge.