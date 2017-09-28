World’s Largest Garage Sale returns this weekend

× Expand File photo by Thom Randall A crowd of people numbering 50,000 or more jammed into Warrensburg in October 2016 to find bargains and treasures at the World’s Largest Garage Sale event. This year’s colossal sale features more vendors, new activities, and Oktoberfest-style Bier Garden gathering — and more people than ever are expected.

LAKE GEORGE | With balmy weather predicted and more vendors booked than in recent years, Warrensburg’s colossal annual World’s Largest Garage Sale may break records this weekend, event sponsors say.

“We’re totally sold out of vendor spaces as of today,” said Suzanne Tyler, administrative assistant at the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, which has sponsored the giant sale since its founding in 1980.

The giant sale that earned a listing in The Guinness Book of Records by attracting as many as 70,000 people has new attractions this year, as well as a wider variety of goods, including more fine antiques and handmade items.

This 38th annual sale officially is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 through Sunday, Oct. 1— although many vendors start selling their goods two days earlier.

The 38th annual sale features new, used, vintage and distressed items — virtually anything imaginable — offered by 500 or so vendors in the hamlet of Warrensburg, as well as in adjacent southern Adirondack communities.

This year’s giant sale includes new attractions, including a “Oktoberfest Bier Garden” co-sponsored by Adirondack Pub & Brewery and Merrill Magee Inn at the latter enterprise’s parking lot at 3 Hudson St. in Warrensburg.

This Oktoberfest-style gathering will feature a variety of craft beers, a food truck, and grilled food outside the Merrill Magee Inn at 3 Hudson Street in downtown Warrensburg.

Accompanying the festivities will be live music by the band Revive, playing nearby on the historic Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand. The Bier Garden will be operating from noon to 5 p..m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Other attractions include a rock wall climbing challenge and a bounce house, both at the First Baptist Church nearby on Main Street.

But the sale really centers on the weird and wondrous items to be found at the sale — whether it’s antiques, memorabilia, clothing, tools, furniture, jewelry, crafts, electronics, curios, vehicle parts and accessories, sporting goods, children’s items or discounted goods.

New this year includes 10 additional antique and home decor vendors with high-quality goods; a crafter of hand-forged knives and cutlery; unfinished wood furniture; plus North Country survival gear, Tyler said. There will even be a vendor creating custom decals on the spot, she added.