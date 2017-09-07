World record attempt fails, but Backpack Program wins

× Pastor Terry Mosholder spent 24 hours speaking online in an attempt to raise money for the Adirondack Community Outreach Center’s Backpack Program. Mosholder failed to break the world’s record for continuous live-stream broadcasting, but managed to raise over $3,000 to feed school children over the weekends. Photo by Christopher South

NORTH CREEK | Though one pastor’s attempt at breaking a Guinness World Record ultimately failed, over $3,000 was raised for the Adirondack Community Outreach Center.

Pastor Terry Mosholder of the North Creek Community United Methodist Church attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous live streaming program over the internet.

At 9 a.m. on July 20, Mosholder set out to shatter the record of 56 hours, setting his goal at 60 hours, which he would reach at 9 p.m. on July 22.

Mosholder lasted 24 hours, but he was able to raise $3,036 for the Backpack Program operated out of the Adirondack Community Outreach Center (ACOC).

The Backpack Program provides meals school-aged children on a free or reduced cost lunch can take home for over the weekend. The cost per backpack is $5.25, or $199 per child per year.

The program serves about 65 students in the Johnsburg and Minerva school districts.

The pastor’s effort, which resulted in the donation to the ACOC, is part of the church’s decision to begin dedicating resources to helping the community.

GIVING BACK

Speaking in an Aug. 30 interview, Mosholder said the congregation has decided it would give up its church building and take the funds they would spend on maintenance and heating and put it into the community.

“We are in the process of giving up the building we have, as well as the church parsonage and furniture barn. The maintenance and heating is costing so much we can’t do work in the community.

“We are moving into the AOCC and abandoning other resources to do more mission work in the community, rather than do capital improvements,” he said.

In an earlier interview, ACOC director Andrea Hogan said the church was going to begin using the center to hold services. Hogan said the plan was to begin using the center for more activities and meetings.

According to Mosholder, the North Creek United Methodist Church has a long history, with the church having been established between 150-200 years ago.

“I would have to look it up,” he said.

However, these days he only has between 20-25 people attending Sunday services, fewer in winter, and the congregation is elderly.