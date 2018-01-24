World University Games public meeting draws crowd

Officials tout global event as a way to boost local infrastructure

× The Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee briefed the public on Lake Placid’s proposal to host the 2023 World University Games on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Photo by Pete DeMola LAKE PLACID | The bid dossier has been signed, sealed and delivered, and local officials are now waiting for a delegation from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) to visit Lake Placid next week. The public received a progress report on Lake Placid’s bid to host the 2023 Winter University Games last week. The verdict: Officials are cautiously optimistic Lake Placid will land the biggest event since the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. “It’s putting Lake Placid back into the world spotlight,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. INFRASTRUCTURE BOOST The Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee said they aim to use the world’s largest university winter multi-sport competition not necessarily as a short-term economic boost, but rather to bolster infrastructure development, including parking and athlete housing, which would be converted following the event. Those benefits could even extend to shoring up broadband, the electricity grid and regional county-run transportation systems, as well as lend a sense of urgency to ongoing water and sewer projects. “There’s no use going through this exercise unless the community gets something out of it,” said Dean Dietrich, chairman of the Lake Placid-North Elba Community Development Commission. About 80 people turned out for the event at the Lake Placid Visitors Bureau. Plattsburgh International Airport has already used the event to bolster their case for providing service to Washington, D.C., a measure Clinton County officials approved earlier this month. Lake Placid is unique in that it is a global athletic powerhouse, but lacks proximity to a major airport, said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas. “This presented the opportunity to have major air service proximate enough to really become Lake Placid’s commercial airport,” Douglas told The Sun. COSTS UNKNOWN The 11-day event, also known as the Winter Universiade, is held every two years, drawing thousands of athletes and spectators. Costs for hosting the event could reach as high as $35 million, but organizers estimate a series of revenue items, including franchising and participation fees, will consume much of the amount. “We’re probably looking at a gap of $15 million or so,” said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna, adding the numbers still needed to be refined. “We’ll probably be looking to the state for that. It certainly wouldn’t be the local tax base.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo endorsed the bid earlier this month, which allowed organizers to formally submit the dossier. While no other localities are in the running, FISU will look elsewhere if they felt applicants would be unsuited to host the event, explained Bid Director Darcy Norfolk. “If there is a lack of confidence, they will most likely restart their process,” Norfolk said. SECURITY PLAN UNDERWAY Security for the event will largely be provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Police. New York State Police Troop B Major John Tibbitts Jr. said he was in the early stages of outlining a security strategy. He’s in the process of reviewing security plans crafted for the 1980 Winter Olympic Games. “We’re starting to map out what a basic structure is going to look like,” Tibbitts said. “I don’t have a security plan yet. “We’ve got 10,000 things to do, and I’m on No. 4.” Tibbitts estimated anywhere from 600 to 800 troopers will be required. “But that’s just a wild guess,” he said. ‘100 PERCENT SUPPORT’ Over 40 organizations have signed onto the effort, including the NCCA, the U.S. Olympic Committee, SUNY Plattsburgh and the Essex County Board of Supervisors. “On behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, we are 100 percent behind the pursuit of these games,” Preston said. People still talk about the Olympics nearly four decades later, he said, citing interactions with excited visitors at Whiteface. Preston said the benefits will likely spread to surrounding communities, including Wilmington. “A hotel developer has reached out to me as recently as this afternoon,” he said, “and we’re actually meeting with him next week.” But officials said it’s too early to zero in on an exact location for proposed athlete housing. “We’ve identified a couple of parcels where that’s possible,” McKenna said. CROWD QUESTIONS The bid cost $247,500 to assemble, with funds coming from a coalition of taxpayer-funded groups, including the Olympic Regional Development Authority and local governments. “Do any of you see any downside to any of this at all?” asked Greg Dennin. “I’ve heard no downside whatsoever to hosting this event.”