World War I is subject of exhibit

× Expand Photo provided This is part of the new World War I centennial exhibit at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – World War I started 100 years ago for the United States, and the Ticonderoga Historical Society will focus its newest multi-year exhibit on what was then called the Great War.

The exhibit will open with a program and reception on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Historical Society President William Dolback will present the opening talk, which is free and open to the public.

“Til It’s Over – Over There” takes its name from a popular World War I song, “Over There,” by George M. Cohan, and looks at United States’ entry into the war in 1917, nearly three years after the conflict began in Europe.

“Our country’s entry into the war was a hotly debated topic of the time,” said Dolback. “When the United States finally did enter the war, it was an important move that helped ensure Allied victory.

“New York state and the Adirondack region played an important role, and we will be examining that role over the next three years in a changing exhibit that will highlight various aspects of the war.”

He said the exhibit installation has created a dramatic new setting, with a portion of the second floor of the Hancock House transformed into a World War I trench, complete with sandbags, barbed wire and non-firing machine gun replica.

Reservations are not required for the April 21 opening program and refreshments will be served. For additional information regarding the program, or upcoming exhibits and programs, call 518 585-7868 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.