World War I talk slated

× Expand Photo provided This is a World War I letter cancellation promoting Liberty Loan Bonds.

TICONDEROGA | Vermont Philatelic Society President Glenn Estus will talk about World War I at the Hancock House at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

As part of the overall support for U.S. entry into World War I, the United States Post Office Department participated in efforts to help raise funds, Estus said.

One method included installing special postal slogans on machines to cancel mail with slogans that encouraged Americans to buy Liberty Loan Bonds. The United States was not alone in this effort, and the program will also show how allied nations such as Canada, Newfoundland, Great Britain, New Zealand, and Australia undertook similar programs.

“This is a program that addresses an often overlooked way in which various institutions supported the war effort,” said Ticonderoga Historical Society President Bill Dolback. “It is a unique, colorful and most interesting program and everyone who attends will find something of interest.”

In addition to being president of the Vermont Philatelic Society, Estus is a member of the Ticonderoga Stamp Club and numerous other specialized stamp societies including the Empire State Postal History Society.

Estus is a postal history collector with many interests, including the postal history of Essex and Clinton counties and the 1932 Olympic Winter Games.

In 2016, he was honored by the American Philatelic Society by being named a recipient of the Nicholas G. Carter Volunteer Recognition Award for Regional Promotion/Service.

Specific information can be obtained by calling the Historical Society at 518-585-7868, by checking Facebook or the website at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.