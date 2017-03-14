World War II veterans offer lessons in history, service and courage

× Pictured: John Neggia speaks with Riley Martin. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT — Students met and learned a lot from three World War II veterans who visited their history classes last week.

All three men, from Moriah, are over 90 years of age. John Neggia, 91, is great grandfather of Westport freshman Maggie Ploufe. John Sweet, a member of the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years, is 90. And John Harvish quipped with a laugh, “I’m 21 ... that is born in 1921.”

Harvish is 95 and served in the U.S. Army. Sweet served in World War II with the U.S. Navy Seabees, trained as a Navy gunner. And Neggia served with the U.S. Army Infantry, 76th Division under Col. George S. Patton.

Harvish recalled the long truck transport to Malmedy in France in 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge, crossing through gunfire, to get supplies within a mile of the front line.

“We were under small arms fire, you could see the tracers through the trees at night,” he said of the frigid winter battle that left his feet frozen.

It was a far cry from the training in June 1944 at Fort Dix in South Carolina just months before when summer temps reach 106-degrees.

The courageous push earned him a combat infantry medal.

Harvish dug around in his warm winter jacket pocket and showed the junior high school students gathered around him the medal: a slender rectangle formed in silver and painted infantry-blue, emblazoned with a musket and wrapped in a wreath of oak leaves.

It is a medal earned, according to military requirements, for “performing duties while personally present and under fire while serving in an assigned infantry, ranger or Special Forces capacity, in a unit of brigade, regimental, or smaller size, engaged in active ground combat, to close with and destroy the enemy with direct fires.”

But there aren’t medals that commend other types of more personal sacrifice.

For Harvish, who entered the Army at age 24 in leaving a job as a foreman in the iron mines, word of his son John’s arrival came with a delay of several months.

“My son was born Dec. 7, 1944 and I never heard about it until February,” Harvish allowed, a raise of his eyebrows over clear, blue eyes that shine.

Harvish left to serve with his late wife, Helen here at home. But they went on to celebrate 73 years of marriage.

Neggia said he was just 15 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. And a year later he quit school and tried to enlist in the U.S. Navy.

“But I was color blind, they didn’t let me in. So I went and changed my name a little bit on the papers and tried again,” Neggia said with a grin.

The recruiters turned him away a second time, but then he was assigned to train for an infantry division in the Army.

“We had it rough in the infantry, we were in front, the tanks were behind us. When we reached an impasse, the tanks would come up and blast a hole for us so we could pile through.”

Neggia recalled the 10-day trip across the Atlantic, headed to war on a passenger ship that had been converted to transport military supplies and personnel. German submarines were a threat, always, he said.

“The hammocks were strung up five high, and when you got seasick, you are sick,” he said, describing how he found a place to sleep on the open deck all the way across the ocean to Hampton, England.

On a first mission, he ended up being assigned First Scout.

The First Scout, Neggia said, was the first person in front guiding the troops’ push.

For Sweet, service in the Navy began when he enlisted at 17 and soon headed for gunnery school in Virginia.

“I got to Crown Point and thought I was going to fall off. I’d never been out of Port Henry,” the lifelong resident recalled of that day.

His work on a Liberty ship began at Pearl Harbor just about a year after the attack that catapulted America into war.

“Our ship was across from where the Arizona was sunk,” Sweet said.

He recalled running supplies to Dutch Harbor and loading ships that always needed some type of routine maintenance.

“I was hanging over the ship one day, painting, when one of the guys hollered over ‘Hey Johnny, look below you,’ and there was a shark swimming right under me.”

Students were very curious about specifics, what types of food the men had out on the battlefield to get them through the war.

Neggia described what was commonly called SOS (Sh** on a Shingle) he chuckled with the junior class.

“It had gravy, chipped beef on toast, it was my favorite.”

C-Rations and K-Rations were field rations that came in gold cans with meat and beans or meat and hash.

“We had a D-bar, like a candy bar, with a lot of nutrients in it,” Neggia explained.

“Supposedly,” Harvish added, “that’s what you chewed on.”

For Neggia, the trip to the battlefield in Germany was by 40+8 boxcar.

“You know what 40+8 meant?” he asked the class, though the response was kind of an awed silence.

“It could carry 40 soldiers or eight horses, and we sat on the floor on a bed of straw,” Neggia said, who was still in Germany when the Allied forces won.

“We were moved to the 4th Infantry and stood in Germany for a few months than came home to retrain to go to Japan,” Neggia said.

On the 14th of August, 1945, Neggia was on a ship headed to war again, this time over the Pacific ocean.

“I was never so happy,” he said of learning the war was over.

Students crowded around the three WWII veterans after class, asking for details and listening carefully to a part of American history they knew was very special when told from living memory.

High school juniors Carter Smith, Riley Martin and Kyle Conley crowded close to hear more about the war and how the men found jobs and careers afterward.

“We were in the 52-20 club,” Neggia said. “We got $20 dollars for 52 weeks after we got home. That was it. And jobs were hard to find.”

“I thought it was great,” said 11th grader John Looby, whose grandfather Jim LaForest is a veteran and served in the Korean War.

Neggia shared a large photo album with images from his days with the Army in World War II and students pored over the black-and-white collection with intense interest.

For Social Studies teacher Erin Kelley, the day’s lesson was vitally important.

“It is crucial for young people to know what these veterans went through to preserve freedom in our country,” she said after class.

“Not a lot of people go through these types of experiences and very few are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect democracy.”

And with three World War II veterans together, she said, their combined nearly 300 years of life experience provided an enormous opportunity for primary source discussion with her students.

“These are men who survived the war,” Mrs. Kelley said.

“It is so important to me and to our students and to our community. It is helpful to talk about these experiences, for the veterans and for the students as well. I am so grateful to these three veterans for being here and willing to share their experience.”