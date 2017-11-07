Wreath sale is readied

HAGUE | The Carillon Garden Club is holding its annual Christmas Wreath Sale and decorating workshops the week of Nov. 14 to 17.

People must place orders immediately to be sure that a wreath will be saved for them, Co-Chair Judy Walker said.

She said orders may be placed by calling her at 518-984-0088 or Claire at 518-543-6765.

Special arrangements for delivery and decorated wreaths can be made, but it is preferred that customers pick-up and decorate their own wreaths.

“Beautiful, fresh balsam wreaths are made locally on a 12-inch base, but become 18 to 22-inches wide when completed,” she said. “It is the hope of Garden Club members that those who want decorated wreaths will come to one or more of the workshops to choose their own decorations as there will be more variety to choose from.

“The workshops should prove to be fun and possibly a new community tradition.”

Refreshments will be served and instructions will be available.

Undecorated wreaths will sell for $18. Wreaths with a handmade bow only (red or burgundy) sell for $22, and decorated (bow, cones and berries) wreaths will be $25.

Wreath decorating workshops and pick-ups will be at Hague Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In Ticonderoga, wreaths may be picked-up at the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge on Friday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. The decorating workshop/party and pick-ups will be upstairs from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

When placing an order, people will be asked to specify the location where they will pick-up the order.

Proceeds from this sale benefit seasonal community beautification projects in Ticonderoga and Hague.