Wrestler recalls fight with addiction, offers inspiration

× Expand Keith Lobdell Richard Jensen speaks to an audience at the Strand Theater in Plattsburgh about his journey as a recovering addict May 10.

PLATTSBURGH | Richard Jensen visited Plattsburgh last week to listen to stories of addiction and share his own.

Jensen, a recovering addict and professional wrestler whose story was featured on ESPN and received an Emmy award, battled addiction for 17 years.

“This can happen to anybody,” Jensen said about the dangers of opioid abuse. “You could be a guy who has been dedicated to his job for 30 years, gets hurt one day and goes to the doctor because he trusts the process, then he is fighting for his life.”

While Jensen introduced himself and his story throughout the night, it was the question-and-answer session that brought the discussion to life, with local addicts seeking recovery turning to Jensen for advice and wisdom.

“You know what I found out — getting clean is not the hard part, but staying clean is the real hard part,” Jensen told one member of the audience. “Everything else can figure itself out if I do my part and stay away from the drugs and alcohol.”

He also took time to empathize with a parent, talking about how he had to earn the respect and love back from his daughters.

“I robbed my kids from the one thing they really needed in a father,” he said. “The biggest championship I have now is being a dad and my kids being confident enough with me to call me dad.”

Jensen addressed a parent worried that past family experience would affect their child’s life.

“You have to communicate with them,” Jensen said. “The problem is we lost our communication skills — real communication skills with the youth. We need to learn to have intent conversations with them and make them feel part of something.”

The event was sponsored by Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County. Cpt. Robert LaFountain of the New York State Police also delivered comments.

“He is living proof of what an addict can overcome and there are people in this audience who are also living proof you can overcome it,” LaFountain said.