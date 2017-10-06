Write-in results announced

× Expand File photo The race for town supervisor in 10 municipalities across Clinton County have come into focus following last month’s primary results.

PLATTSBURGH | The results of last month’s primaries are in, and the list of candidates voters will see on the ballot next month has crystallized.

Out of the 14 municipalities in Clinton County, 10 town supervisors are up for reelection this year: four two year terms and six four year terms.

Six of those are currently competitive — Peru, Beekmantown, Champlain, Chazy, Saranac and Schuyler Falls.

Beekmantown has a vacancy for town supervisor.

Two candidates are running: County Legislator Samuel Dyer (Area 3) on the Democratic, Experience Matters and Conservative lines and Norman Davis on the Republican and Independence lines.

In Peru, two candidates are vying for the town supervisor seat being vacated by Peter Glushko.

Town Councilman Brandy McDonald (Conservative) is running against Town Councilman Jim Langley (Republican) for the town’s top slot.

Chazy also has a vacancy for town supervisor.

Jerry Marking (Democratic) and William Arthur (Republican, Independence) have filed paperwork for the seat.

In Schuyler Falls, Supervisor Rick Potiker, a Republican, faces a challenge from Ed Gagnier on the Democratic line.

Champlain Town Supervisor Larry Barcomb on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines faces a challenge on the Democratic line from John Cooper.

In Saranac, incumbent Nick Carter (Democrat) is running against Timothy Napper (Republican).

The general election is on Nov. 7.