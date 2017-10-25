Write what you know at workshop

× Vermont writer Joni Cole discusses writing over coffee. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Noted Vermont author Joni B. Cole is headed to Sherman Free Library to hold a creative writing workshop.

The 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Oct. 29 event, “Good Naked: Wit, Wisdom, and a Writing Workshop,” is free, but the library asks attendees to call 518 546-7461 to register.

Sherman Free Library is at 20 Church St. in Port Henry.

The inspiring talk and informal workshop will be lead by Cole, author of the new book “Good Naked: Reflections on How to Write More, Write Better, and Be Happier,” which is included in Poets and Writers Magazine’s list of Best Books for Writers.

As part of the gathering, participants will be invited to write from a prompt as a means of mining their own meaningful story material.

Writing every day helps build the craft, Cole said. She said she loves holding workshops.

“I saw 18 stories in one day,” she said. “You’re inundated with stories. I don’t see a problem with different skill levels. I think, how can I be of service here?”

Cole taught writing at her home, then started the Writers Center of White River Junction 10 years ago.

“I give advice,” she said. “People come up to see if I can help them. It’s a six week concentrated training thing (at the Writers Center). I coach you. The net result is a manuscript to sell.”

She tries to teach people to write what they know.

“One woman is writing about her mother who’s a hoarder,” she said. “We do a workshop and I know I can help people write a better manuscript. Most of them do a great job.”

She usually does four workshops a week.

“One story was about a cat who lived in libraries,” Cole said. “One guy is writing about an ensign on a Navy destroyer. I’m working with a guy who’s the real deal and I’m a career coach.

“There’s a myth that workshops are for newbies. I have a lot of repeaters. We have fun.”

Whether you consider yourself a writer, an artist, a wannabe, or an enthusiast for new experiences, the Sunday event offers attendees a chance to uncover creative potential, Cole said.

Website: www.jonibcole.com