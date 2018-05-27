WW2 navigator flies himself home to marry his love

× Expand Christopher South Frank Casazza, 93, sits in the home he built in Indian Lake. Casazza was a navigator for 10 combat missions on a B-24 in Europe in World War II. However, his main mission was to get home and marry his high school sweetheart, Fran. The couple has been married for 73 years.

INDIAN LAKE | When Frank Casazza left for England on a troop transport ship on Jan. 8, 1945, his thoughts were mainly about coming home to his high school sweetheart, Fran.

So melancholy was the mood on the troop transport ship that as it pulled away from the dock in Boston, not one of the hundreds of men on the deck spoke a word.

“You could hear a pin drop,” Casazza said. “The only sound was that of the ship moving through the water.”

Casazza was so blue he went to his bunk and wrote the only poem he had ever written in his life; a poem about the sight of the shore fading as the ship took him away from home, his country, and his love.

Fran, he said, had wanted to get married before he left, but he said they should wait until after the war.

“I didn’t want to leave her an 18-year-old widow, or worse, come home maimed,” he said.

Oddly, the flight home at war’s end was also silent except for the drone of the B-24’s four radial engines. With the plane on autopilot, the entire crew went to sleep, including the pilot. The only one awake was Casazza.

“I was so keyed up and anxious to get home that I could have stayed awake another night if I had to. I was going home to get married!” Casazza wrote in a brief autobiography.

But first, he had to get the plane home.

With the pilot asleep, it fell to the navigator to monitor the plane’s flight path and make minor corrections if needed.

At his home in Indian Lake, Casazza retold their story.

Frank was born in Paterson, N.J., in 1925. Fran, a year younger, was from nearby Haledon.

During his senior year, representatives from the U.S. Army Air Corps came to Casazza’s high school appealing for young men to become military fliers. Knowing he would eventually be drafted, Casazza volunteered to take the battery of tests to get into flight school.

Two weeks after he graduated in June 1943 he left for basic training at Miami Beach, Fla. They did all their training, including running, on the sand in Florida in July and August.