WWI gun, discovered in local park, has been restored

ELIZABETHTOWN | A century hence, the intriguing gun at Elizabethtown’s Veteran’s Memorial Park has been restored.

In the process, a historic mystery surfaced.

The relic is trench mortar and British made, as indicated by marks on the steel barrel.

“For almost a century, the park included an unusual object that most people thought looked like a gray metal pipe,” said Margaret Bartley, a trustee at the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown. “With the centennial of World War I in 2017, we learned that the unidentified object is actually a World War I trench mortar. How it came to Elizabethtown’s park is a mystery.”

Caring for relics is what secures their place in time.

“This spring a group of volunteers decided to restore the trench mortar to its proper appearance,” Bartley said.

“Essex County American Legion Adjutant Newman Tryon announced on Memorial Day that the artillery piece would be restored by E-town Day.”

It was done on time and wasn’t moved for restoration.

“Loren Henrichs, from the Elizabethtown Highway Department, volunteered to sandblast the gray paint from the mortar, and in doing so revealed the original casting marks made a century ago,” Bartley said.

“He had a sandblaster that he borrowed from the county and he did it at the crack of dawn.”

Markings on the barrel revealed it to be a British artillery piece made in Sheffield, England, Bartley said.

“It even bears the mark of a Royal Crown.

“Near the middle of the barrel are the calibration lines used to adjust the barrel’s elevation angle so that mortar rounds could hit close-in enemy targets.”

Essex County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Rice, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, painted it and the Adirondack History Museum provided a new sign.

MYSTERY REMAINS

Living memory places the gun in the park at least 80 years ago.

Lew Egglefield, age 88, who regularly plays taps at Memorial Day ceremonies, remembers the mortar being in the park when he was a child.

His father, Spencer R. Egglefield, was one of those veterans who founded the American Legion Post, Bartley said.

Egglefield’s mother, Evangeline Nye Egglefield, was a founding and lifelong member of the Boquet Valley Post Auxilliary.

Boquet Valley Post #551 was established in 1928 with 30 veterans of the Great War, as evidenced by membership drives chronicled in historical newspapers.

Lake Placid American Legion Post #326 was among the first to muster in 1919, and had as its trophy a German trench mortar. The German gun sits in front of Post #326 headquarters on Main Street in Lake Placid today.

Digging further into the history of English weaponry, it appears likely the Boquet Valley Post #551 is a Newton trench mortar, which was standard issue British weaponry used in World War I.

Cables (traversing and elevating guys) connected by loops on the barrel to eyebolts on its base were used to aim the gun. America did not start building their version of the trench mortar until near the end of the Great War.

The British trench mortar has been stationed in Veteran’s Memorial Park since the glory days of the Hotel Windsor.

The park green was somewhat larger and wooded then. Court Street was narrower, minus the parking lanes in place now.

“The Windsor was still standing on the site where Stewart’s Shop is now,” Bartley said of the gun’s spot.

“The park with the bandstand, fountain, and various monuments today would have been in front of the porch of the Windsor. The roadway between Stewart’s and the park was the driveway for the hotel,” Bartley said.

It’s likely the gun was placed after 1928, sometime during the busy first decade of Boquet Valley Post #551 activities.

By 1937, the post boasted 60 members and hosted dances, dinners, picnics and even an annual air show at the “Elizabethtown Airport.”

What remains unknown is how a British trench mortar made its way back across the Atlantic and ended up in Elizabethtown.

“While it’s not uncommon for soldiers to bring back souvenirs, an artillery piece would not likely be carried by an individual,” Bartley said.

If anyone has information to help solve this historic mystery, contact the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown at 518-873-6646 or email any details to: director@adkhistorycenter.org.