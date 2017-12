TICONDEROGA | Ti’coustics will have its annual Christmas music show on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fort View Inn.

Some of the players will be Karen Costello, Mike Donahue, Lance Clark, Marianne Major, Lance Dolbeck and Dan Rabideau.

It will be Funny Christmas Shirt/Sweater Night and there will be a Fort View gift certificate for the winner. The show is a fundraiser for the Ticonderoga historic statues project.