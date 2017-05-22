Yard sale will benefit mission trip

Ticonderoga’s Cornerstone Alliance Church is holding a fundraising sale

by

TICONDEROGA – A big yard sale to help the Cornerstone Alliance Church’s Romania mission trip is slated for Saturday, May 27.

The yard sale, at Cornerstone Alliance Church at 178 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, will help raise the funds for eight people from the church to go on a mission trip in July to Romania, a former Soviet Bloc nation in eastern Europe. 

The sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include items such as clothing, housewares and small appliances.

“We need your help,” Linda Demarais, a church member, said. “We need donations of good, useable items to sell that day. We need volunteers who will help before the sale to tag items, and volunteers to help on the day of the yard sale.”

She said people can drop donated items off at the church any time, Wednesday through Friday, May 24-26.

