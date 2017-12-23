Yep, that's an elf: Family spreads holiday cheer across region

× Expand Photo provided Terry Pulsifer Jr. has been dressing like an elf every day since Dec. 3 and spreading holiday cheer in the community. His appearances are accompanied by photos uploaded to Facebook, where they have proven to be wildly popular.

LEWIS | A local family is spreading Christmas cheer across the region by bringing the the “elf on the shelf” concept to real life.

Terry Pulsifer Jr. first dressed as one of Santa’s helpers after he struck a deal with a friend:

He’d agree to dress like an elf and his pal would attend the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central’s fifth grade fundraiser as Santa Claus.

The event was a smash-hit, and the concept stuck.

Since Dec. 3, Pulsifer and his wife, Amanda, have been traveling far and wide with Terry dressed in the festive garb, replete with green trousers and vest worn over a red sweater.

And after each daily excursion, they post the photos on Facebook.

“Everybody’s just laughing,” Amanda said. “Some people won’t go to sleep until we we post them.”

Their adventures have taken the pair, who reside in Lewis, to Hanneford in Plattsburgh — where Terry climbed into a shopping cart — Champlain National Bank in Elizabethtown, and the Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance Squad, where Terry serves as a driver.

You may have also seen him whizzing around town on a motorcycle.

One recent photo, posted on Wednesday, depicts Terry wrapping gifts with Santa himself.

“Santa and his elf busy at work,” Amanda wrote. “Is your wrapping done yet?”

The pair appeared Friday at the Lewis Volunteer Fire Department for a festive, family-friendly event.

× Expand Photo provided "Santa and 2 of his helpers spreading good cheer at the firehouse tonight," wrote Amanda on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 22. "I love our little town!"

The concept has proved to be so popular, local businesses have started to ask for requests.

And others have joined the fun, too, with family members replicating famous Christmas moments — Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” Schroeder playing his piano from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — and posting the photos online.

The couple has two young daughters, Sophie and Ella, who have delighted in their father’s holiday cheer.

“They wake up in the morning and say, ‘What did Dad do this time?’” Amanda said.