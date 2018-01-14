YMCA’s Adirondack Center showcases wide reach

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The YMCA Adirondack Center in Brant Lake is planning on a number of new activities and programs for 2018, including a yoga class, and an in-school program for elementary school children. The Adirondack Center is located at 148 Tannery Road, Brant Lake. File Photo

BRANT LAKE | The YMCA’s Adirondack Center is drawing children from three school districts to take part in its Y-Achievers program, with some students coming from as far as Warrensburg.

Adirondack Center director Tammy LaGuerre and Brian Bearer, the CEO of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, briefed Horicon officials last week on activities and programs at the local branch.

The Y-Achievers program has 30 kids coming from North Warren, Minerva and Warrensburg.

“Warrensburg is sending a bus,” LaGuerre said.

The Y-Achievers program features what the program calls the “Five Pillars of Achievers,” which includes: academics, positive identity, life skills, positive relationships, and college knowledge, the latter of which focuses on the college application process.

“Older kids in the program become junior counselors,” LaGuerre said.

The YMCA features a Teen Leaders Club for kids in grades 8-12 for kids interested in becoming leaders.

In 2017, the group organized a toy drive for North Country Ministry and sold birch bark candle holders, raising $300 for their effort.

The group has also worked in collaboration with the local library, hosting the Friends of Horicon Library’s annual Christmas in Brant Lake event.

“We’re getting positive feedback from local businesses, too,” LaGuerre said.

LaGuerre highlighted a number of winter events for the Horicon Town Board, including family movie night, and a yoga class that will be in place in January. The center is hoping to start a club for elementary kids at the schools.

“We continue to work on character development in all our programs,” LaGuerre said.

Bearer said the YMCA was about $5,000 away from its goal of $100,000, which included $50,000 in matching funds from two private donors: the Himoff family and the Stewart’s/Dake family.

The Adirondack Center is located in the former Suzy Q’s Restaurant, which was donated to the YMCA by the Himoff family.