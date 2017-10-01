YMCA Adirondack Center looking to build achievers

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The YMCA Adirondack Center is a satellite facility of the Glens Falls YMCA. Located at 148 Tannery Rd., Brant Lake, the center serves Minerva, Warrensburg, the North Warren area, Schroon Lake, Bolton and Johnsburg.

BRANT LAKE | The YMCA is trying to provide developmental programs for people of from infants to seniors - but the core group falls into the Y-Achievers program, focusing on middle and high school students.

“Y-Achievers is really open to grades six to nine, and grades 10 to 12 become mentors,” said center director Tammie LaGuerre.

LaGuerre said no one is turned away from their program.

The Y-Achievers program started Sept. 25, and is based at the Adirondack Center in Brant Lake.

The program hopes to provide under-achieving and at-risk students the support they need in areas such as academics, recreation, character development, and career development. Programs include a summer literacy program to help kids catch up or stay up to level.

“We are a kind of liaison between the home and school. We assist with at-risk kids and try to identify support for them,” LaGuerre said.

LaGuerre said with the older students they help advance work readiness skills, career development, or job and college application skills. She said the YMCA tries to bring in guest speakers from around the area, perhaps who have relocated here, because a lot of the kids have never been out of the area.

Housed in a former restaurant donated by the Hickoff family, the center features its STEAM Room, referring to “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.”

The building has a full commercial kitchen, which will be used for cooking classes. LaGuerre said she is very proud of the center, adding, “I really want people to know we are here.”

Some programs include:

ADK Kids is a program for infants to Pre-K to engage in play and socialization.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Senior Lunch & Learn, where seniors can enjoy a healthy lunch and learn about services in the community.

The YMCA features an Elementary Movie Night on the second Friday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. for grades K-5.

Monthly Teen Nights are on the first Friday of the month from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for grades 6-9.

Beginning drawing classes for grades 8-12 will run on Saturdays beginning on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 28 the center is featuring Up, Up & Away, a rocket science event for grades 6-9.

Creative Quilting for beginning to intermediate will run on Thursdays from Oct. 5 to Dec. 14.

Yoga, a Book Club, and Country Line Dancing are being scheduled.

A Paint & Punch activity is scheduled for Nov. 11 for Pre-K4 to 12 on Nov. 11.

The YMCA Adirondack Center is located at 148 Tannery Rd., Brant Lake. Call (518) 494-4422.