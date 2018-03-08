YMCA eyes potential move into Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE | Four organizations are coming together to see if a YMCA is feasible in the community.

The Plattsburgh YMCA, the Village of Saranac Lake, the Saranac Lake Central School District and North Country Community College are jointly exploring the possibility of establishing a YMCA in Saranac Lake.

A key part of this process, which is in the early stages, involves collecting feedback from the community on the need for services here.

“We want to identify where there might be gaps in the community that the YMCA could help fill,” said Chris Knight, director of communications at NCCC. “I think it is important we have the community take advantage of the resources we can provide and we need to be responsive and hear what the community thinks is needed.”

A public forum will be held Thursday, March 8, from 6 until 8 p.m. in room S-19 of Mullholland Hall at North Country Community College.

The goal of the forum, to be moderated by Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau, is to identify potential gaps in youth and adult services in the community and how they could be met by the YMCA.

Knight said various topics would be looked at, from youth development and recreation to programs for adults and senior citizens.

“We have a pool here that we feel is very underutilized,” Knight said. “We would like to see where our facilities can fit into helping develop more community programs for everyone.”

In addition to the forum, a Plattsburgh YMCA-Saranac Lake Community Needs Assessment is also being conducted. The brief online survey asks respondents to identify the most pressing community needs for young people and adults in Saranac Lake. Paper copies of the survey will also be circulated around the village.

The survey is posted online at surveymonkey.com/r/saranac-lake-community-needs.

A link to the survey is also available on the village’s website, saranaclakeny.gov.

Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the following locations, where they can be returned when completed: the village offices in the Harrietstown Town Hall, the Saranac Lake Central School District Office at Saranac Lake High School, the front desk of Hodson Hall at North Country Community College, the Saranac Lake Adult Center and the Saranac Lake Free Library.

In an effort to encourage more parents to attend the March 8 public forum, North Country Community College’s Athletic Department will provide an evening of free, fun supervised activities for children ages 5-12 at the Sparks Athletic Complex gymnasium.

Parents who wish to take advantage of this service need to register in advance by contacting Knight at cknight@nccc.edu or 518-891-2915 ext. 1267.