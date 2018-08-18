YMCA, Hudson Headwaters partner for respite services

SILVER BAY | The Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center and Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) have recently agreed to partner in an effort to increase the positive impact each organization has on the region.

According to Steve Tamm, chief executive officer of Silver Bay YMCA, the organization is expanding its Cancer Respite Program with their newest partner, HHHN.

“By providing temporary respite to patients and their immediate families at no cost, this program gives these individuals the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones and enjoy a reprieve from the stresses and financial challenges associated with a battle against cancer. A few wonderful days on the restorative shores of Lake George is one way we try to make a difference,” said Tamm.

Since 2015, over 100 individuals and families have utilized this program through an existing partnership with Glens Falls Hospital. The program itself is fully funded by donors to the annual Fund for Silver Bay.

“Looking to expand this impactful program, we approached Hudson Headwaters, as it is clear they are an organization also looking to improve the lives of North Country residents,” continued Tamm.

“We are thrilled to make a connection with Silver Bay and for the opportunity to provide a respite experience in an incredible setting for our patients and their families,” HHHN CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said. “Most importantly, this a community supported and lead program that fills a special need and is very much appreciated.”

Contact Silver Bay Development Director Nick Rama at 518-543-8510 to make a donation.

For more information about the program and eligibility, contact the HHHN Palliative Care team at 518-798-1859 or Lori Ross, Silver Bay YMCA development assistant, at 518-543-8511.