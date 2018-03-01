YMCA kicks tires on community coffeehouse series

× 1 of 5 Expand Jeff Schanzer of Brant Lake plays a classical style guitar during the Community Coffeehouse at the YMCA Adirondack Center, Feb. 17. Photo by Christopher South × 2 of 5 Expand Players join spectators in listening to performers at the Community Coffeehouse at the YMCA Adirondack Center in Brant Lake. Photo by Christopher South × 3 of 5 Expand Dan Smith is the host of the Community Coffeehouse, which just completed the second of three coffeehouse-style open mic events. The family friendly event ran in January and February, with another tentatively planned for March. Smith said the YMCA Adirondack Center has allowed him to use space for the event, which he would like to continue after March. Photo by Christopher South × 4 of 5 Expand Ed Comeau of Glens Falls took part in the February Community Coffeehouse held at the YMCA in Brant Lake, playing some country and gospel music. Photo by Christopher South × 5 of 5 Expand Joe Burka of Brant Lake joined other musicians to play at a Community Coffeehouse open mic event held at the YMCA Adirondack Center, Feb. 17. This was the second of three planned coffeehouse events. Photo by Christopher South Prev Next

BRANT LAKE | The second of three Community Coffeehouse open mic events scheduled to be held at the YMCA Adirondack Center was staged Feb. 17, drawing local musicians and music fans.

Dan Smith, who performs maintenance work at the Adirondack Center, said he was given permission to host the event at the center.

“It’s not an official YMCA event,” he said. “They allow us to use the space.”

The event series is tentatively scheduled for one Saturday afternoon per month through March.

With hardly any advertising, organizers drew 21 people, including eight performers.

“We would like to see how much enthusiasm there is for this,” Smith said, saying he would like to be able to host the program every third Saturday of the month.

The coffeehouse drew at least three kids, and seven to eight seniors at the January session.

The musicians, he said, represented a wide mix of musical styles, including gospel, country, bluegrass, and blues.

In February there was an equally varied representation of musical styles, including Jeff Schanzer of Brant Lake playing jazz music on a classical guitar, Ed Comeau of Glens Falls playing country and gospel, and Joe Burka of Brant Lake performing instrumental renditions of some well known tunes, including Beatles songs, on his guitar.

The format allows musicians to play three songs, and once everyone has had a chance to play, they will go back to the top of the order. Smith said musicians may be invited to play with other musicians.

Anyone can stop by.

“It’s a Community Coffeehouse,” Smith said. “People can drip in, we have tables set up for quiet games, such as chess or checkers, or they can even snooze a little bit.”

The coffeehouse, when scheduled, has been running from 1 to 4 p.m., and refreshments are provided. There is no cost for admission or refreshments, but donations are accepted.