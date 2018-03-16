Young artists sought for student exhibition

PLATTSBURGH | Students from all around the region have a shot at displaying their artwork at the Strand Center for the Arts.

The center’s annual High School & Middle School (HS/MS) Exhibition returns next month.

Homeschooling parents and local art teachers in Essex, Clinton, and Franklin counties are invited to submit their students’ works in this juried show.

The HS/MS Exhibition showcases work from local students in grades 6-12.

Awards will be given to students winning first, second and third places in the media categories of drawing, painting, sculpture (3D), ceramics, mixed media (2D), photography, graphic design and printmaking.

Artwork drop-off dates for teachers start on March 22 and run until March 30.

Entries must be registered before this deadline.

Interested homeschooling parents and local art teachers are encouraged to review the submission guidelines at strandcenter.org under “Exhibitions and Upcoming” for details.

Contact the Strand Gallery Director, David Monette, to register at gallery@strandcenter.org or by calling 518-563-1604 ext 103.

The HS/MS Exhibition will be on view in the Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh from April 6-27.

The opening reception will take place Friday, April 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at the Strand Center for the Arts, call 518-563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.