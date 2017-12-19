Young farmers criticize Stefanik for loan forgiveness vote

File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), pictured here milking a cow at the 2015 Essex County Fair, has been criticized by the Adirondack Farmers Coalition for voting against an amendment to the PROSPER Act that would have made farmers and veteran service organizations eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
WHALLONSBURG | A gulf has emerged between Rep. Elise Stefanik and the young farmers revitalizing farms across the Champlain Valley, including in her adopted hometown of Willsboro.
A group called the Adirondack Farmers Coalition (AFC) is criticizing the lawmaker after she voted against an amendment to the PROSPER Act, a bill to reform federal higher education programs, that would have made farmers and veteran service organizations eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
The House Education and Workforce Committee marked up the legislation on Dec. 12, and the amendment to address student loan debt for farmers was defeated 20-19.
Stefanik voted no.
Ahead of the vote, dozens of local farmers said they lobbied the lawmaker in an effort to convince her to support the measure, calling her office and reaching out on social media.
“I took time out from my day yesterday to call Stefanik’s office in Washington,” said Dillon Klepetar, owner of Echo Farm, in a statement.
Klepetar said local farmers have testified in support of loan forgiveness in the past, and have asked Stefanik directly to co-sponsor similar bills.
“This was a huge opportunity to help a key sector of the North Country economy, and she apparently ignored us,” Klepetar said.
The amendment was based on the Young Farmer Success Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Reps. Joe Courtney (D-CT), Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA) and John Faso (R-NY) earlier this year.
The average age of American farmers is approaching 60 years old, according to the AFC, a shift that is expected to lead to a mass transfer of nearly 100 million acres of farmland.
As such, recruiting and supporting the next generation of farmers is an urgent national need, says the AFC.
But the financial landscape for the capital intensive field is tough, and profit margins are often small, say young farmers, making student loan forgiveness critical to grow the industry.
A recent survey by the National Young Farmers Coalition reveals student loan debt is a leading challenge facing young farmers, many of whom view farming as a public service.
The survey collected data from 3,517 current, former and aspiring U.S. farmers under the age of 40.
Land access topped the list of challenges, and the organization cited particularly finding and affording land on a farm income as main reason why farmers quit farming and why aspiring farmers haven’t yet started.
“We understand politics, but this isn’t a partisan issue,” said Margot Brooks of Sugar House Creamery in Upper Jay, in a statement. “Multiple Republicans voted for this amendment. With Rep. Stefanik’s no-vote, we fell short. She’s the youngest member of Congress. If any representative should understand the impact that student loan debt has on our entire generation of small business owners, it’s her.”
‘FARMING IS A BUSINESS’
Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland, a close Stefanik ally and cattle farmer, said he understands student loan debt can be crushing, citing the experiences of his own children.
But at the same time, farmers have free will and aren’t forced to go into “niche farming.”
“As a taxpayer, farming is a business,” Gillilland told The Sun. “Nobody forced these people to take out college loans. Is really what they’re doing critical to national economic security? I don’t think the taxpayers want to pay the college debts of these kids who want to go into farming.”
A spokesman for Stefanik said the purpose of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is to attract more individuals to government service and non-profits.
“While Congresswoman Stefanik opposed this amendment in Committee, she will continue to advocate strongly on behalf of North Country farmers as she has on labor issues, production issues and as Congress begins writing the upcoming Farm Bill,” Tom Flanagin told The Sun in an email.
“Congresswoman Stefanik is a strong advocate for our North Country farmers and is a leader in Congress on issues facing the millennial generation.”
In remarks at the committee hearing, Stefanik admitted college graduates face a tough job climate despite the improving economy.
“Our national situation looks grim,” she said.
But there is a need for technical jobs that are going unfilled due to the lack of skilled workers, she said.
The PROSPER Act contains numerous reforms to address higher education affordability, including measures to strengthen the Pell grant system by maintaining year-round access.
Fifty-two percent of students in New York’s 21st Congressional District attending public institutions are offered the grants, she said.
“This has been a priority item of mine since arriving in Congress and it will ensure students have needed flexibility to access affordable education,” Stefanik said at the hearing. “Furthermore, students taking advantage of flexible Pell to achieve 30 credits per year will be eligible for an additional $300 Pell bonus.”
Stefanik said this legislation has the best interest of consumers in mind because it eliminates origination fees on federal student loans, ensuring students are receiving more of the money they borrow.
The second-term lawmaker also defended the PROSPER Act for doubling federal investment in work study, and removing “arbitrary caps that prevent its students from working at for-profit businesses.”