Young farmers criticize Stefanik for loan forgiveness vote

File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), pictured here milking a cow at the 2015 Essex County Fair, has been criticized by the Adirondack Farmers Coalition for voting against an amendment to the PROSPER Act that would have made farmers and veteran service organizations eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

WHALLONSBURG | A gulf has emerged between Rep. Elise Stefanik and the young farmers revitalizing farms across the Champlain Valley, including in her adopted hometown of Willsboro.

A group called the Adirondack Farmers Coalition (AFC) is criticizing the lawmaker after she voted against an amendment to the PROSPER Act, a bill to reform federal higher education programs, that would have made farmers and veteran service organizations eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

The House Education and Workforce Committee marked up the legislation on Dec. 12, and the amendment to address student loan debt for farmers was defeated 20-19.

Stefanik voted no.

Ahead of the vote, dozens of local farmers said they lobbied the lawmaker in an effort to convince her to support the measure, calling her office and reaching out on social media.

“I took time out from my day yesterday to call Stefanik’s office in Washington,” said Dillon Klepetar, owner of Echo Farm, in a statement.

Klepetar said local farmers have testified in support of loan forgiveness in the past, and have asked Stefanik directly to co-sponsor similar bills.

“This was a huge opportunity to help a key sector of the North Country economy, and she apparently ignored us,” Klepetar said.

The amendment was based on the Young Farmer Success Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Reps. Joe Courtney (D-CT), Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA) and John Faso (R-NY) earlier this year.

The average age of American farmers is approaching 60 years old, according to the AFC, a shift that is expected to lead to a mass transfer of nearly 100 million acres of farmland.

As such, recruiting and supporting the next generation of farmers is an urgent national need, says the AFC.

But the financial landscape for the capital intensive field is tough, and profit margins are often small, say young farmers, making student loan forgiveness critical to grow the industry.

A recent survey by the National Young Farmers Coalition reveals student loan debt is a leading challenge facing young farmers, many of whom view farming as a public service.

The survey collected data from 3,517 current, former and aspiring U.S. farmers under the age of 40.