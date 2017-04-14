Young girl wrestler honored by Lake George officials

LAKE GEORGE — The Village of Lake George’s annual meeting started off with a bang April 3 as Elizabeth Fram, whacked the table with the gavel.

Elizabeth, 8 years old, had just been named “Assistant Mayor” for the day — which brought a smile to her face — Just a few week earlier, she had predicted she’d someday be mayor of the village she loves.

Mayor Robert Blais honored her at the meeting, primarily because she won a state championship in youth wrestling by placing first in a recent tournament that hosted 1,460 competitors.

Elizabeth Fram won first place for all female youth wrestlers born from 2008 through 2011 weighing between 55 and 58 pounds in the tournament, sponsored by the New York Wrestling Association for Youth and held March 19 at Oneonta Community College.

During the 2017 season up through April 3, Elizabeth had accumulated a 29-3 record in wrestling, primarily against young male opponents.

Elizabeth Fram broke into a broad smile when she was asked how her wrestling career began.

She said that when she was five years old — learning gymnastics and a member of a youth cheerleading squad — a wrestling coach passed out flyers for the youth wrestling club in Glens Falls, and she decided to try it out.

“I thought I was interested, and I wanted to do it,” she said with a grin.

“She then took to wrestling like a fish to water,” her mother Laura Fram added, noting that Elizabeth’s workouts in gymnastics and cheerleading — both unusual for boys — had provided her with agility and “situational awareness” vital for wrestling competition.

Beginning at age five, she started training with the Drillmasters School of Wrestling in Butler, N.J.

Among her coaches there were Gene Mills, twice a national champion and named an All-American wrestler four times. She currently is coached by Ron Jones, a two-time All-American who coached wrestling at Rutgers University for six years.

Elizabeth’s first year wrestling, she won two matches but lost 13, but she didn’t quit — her love of the sport prompted her to keep training for three more years.

She is involved in both club wrestling and the youth team sponsored by Glens Falls school district.

April 2, she wrestled in preliminary matches held by the mid-Atlantic Wrestling Association, and she qualified to compete in a 17-state tournament.

Her wrestling accomplishments are particularly impressive, considering that as a very young child she was diagnosed with a bone tumor and had lengthy medical treatment and physical therapy — which is what brought her to Glens Falls originally.

Academically, she is outstanding, Laura Fram reports, citing that she studies mathematics and reading far beyond her grade level, and that at age 4 Elizabeth taught herself to speak Spanish utilizing an online course. She now speaks Spanish at a high school level, her mother said.

Elizabeth has also delved into community service. She’s organized a campaign to collect and redeem returnable containers go raise money for the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls. This effort started years ago when her first-grade teacher suggested Elizabeth and her classmates take on projects that would “change the world,” Laura said. The assignment prompted Elizabeth to begin a routine of picking up garbage around Lake George — to both help the environment and aid people in need through the Open Door Mission.

Elizabeth then convinced various restaurants, taverns and the Lake George Fire Dept. to save their cans for her campaign to help others.

As for her prediction that she’d someday be mayor of Lake George, she wrote in an essay — published in the Glens Falls Chronicle — that she wanted to help create a future in which people were less dependent on computers, they’d have devised cures for diseases, and wars would be non-existent.