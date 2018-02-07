Young Lyon celebrates 30 years in business

× Expand Photo provided Young Lyon Floor Covering and Paint is celebrating their 30th anniversary this month.

LAKE PLACID | How many businesses started on a whim and are still around 30 years later?

Rick Young ran into Chuck Lyon at a floor covering store in Plattsburgh three decades ago.

The pair clicked after discussing the lack of similar businesses in the Lake Placid area.

“Why me?” Young recalled Lyon asking when he floated a trial balloon of starting their own outfit.

With Lyon experienced in installation, and Young in sales, he saw a recipe for success.

And the pair went on to make a formidable duo.

Young Lyon Floor Covering and Paint is celebrating their 30th anniversary this month.

The pair opened in Cold Brook Plaza on Jan. 28, 1988, relocated in 1993, built an extension in 2000 and diversified into hardware and became a member of the Tru Value Hardware Co-Op, a status that ended in 2016.

Young recalled the agreement he made with Lyon at their inception: All workers should be able to fulfill the American dream.

“For the most part, anyone who worked with us is buying a home, or planning to,” Young said.

Young Lyon prides itself on employee benefits, including pension, health insurance, dental, vacations and holiday pay.

And on the business end, Young tries to stay on top of industry trends, which is critical, he said, because there are now four kitchen and bath shops in Lake Placid, Ray Brook and Saranac Lake.

While the small business is humming along, the path has hasn’t always been smooth.

Lyon passed away from pancreatic cancer on Dec. 22, 2012.

He was just 63.

The pair never had an argument in 25 years of running the shop together.

“Everyone liked Chuck,” Young said. “He was very levelheaded and knew how to talk to anyone about anything.”

Young was devastated, directionless and even contemplated selling the business.

“I didn’t think there was very much to celebrate,” he said of the 25th anniversary.

He missed a lot of work, but his team powered through and kept the business humming.

“That’s the reason we’re still here,” Young said.

Young sees optimism in the future.

Young Lyon Floor Covering and Paint diversified into kitchen and bath cabinets in 2016, and now offers service as far out as Elizabethtown and Keene Valley.

New homes are constantly sprouting in the area despite what Young initially thought was limited space in Lake Placid.

Young can’t even estimate how many miles of carpet he’s installed over this 30-year run.

“It’s a lot,” he said, “I’ve always had a passion for building and fixing things. All in all, it’s been a really nice run.”