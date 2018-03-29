Young scientists display their findings

Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell Photo by Jill Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | The young scientist of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School had their chance to show off what they know at the school’s science fair last week.

Science teacher Kaitlin Fielder said the students in kindergarten through eighth grade submitted 90 projects and students were interviewed by four local judges, including Noel Merrihew, Alvin Reiner, Brenda Drummond and Alice Halloran.

The judges volunteered their time to speak with students and have been impressed with the quality of projects and presentation skills of students.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their work and the science that interests them,” said Fielder. “Our students have been improving their understanding of science because of their parents and teachers who stand behind them.“

The fair was organized by Fielder and Ian Stiles.

THE PROJECTS

Kindergarten student Taylynn St. Dennis researched bears.

“I found out bears eat berries, sticks, rabbits and snakes,” St. Dennis said. “I learned that bears can swim, run and climb. My mom asked me what I wanted to do and I picked bears because they are fuzzy. I like black bears the best.”

“I picked to do my projects on foxes because I am wild about them,” said third grader Adyson Christian. “I drew the art for it. They sense out their foods and see in the dark. My favorite thing is that they are beautiful and my favorite is the arctic fox.”

Third grader Myla Husner felt the moose was the “coolest animal.”

“I like their antlers and characteristics,” Husner said. “I like how they can swim to get away from predators.”

Fourth grader Grace Kullman looked at sugar content in food.

“My hypotheses is that we eat too much sugar and we shouldn’t,” Kullman said. “I measured how much sugar in each item and put them in the bags. Cheerios has the least while Mountain Dew and a Starbucks Frappacino has the most.”

Owen Fuller based his project on rubbing two pieces of rice together and creating friction to make them stick together, while Jackson Hooper made four devices and has his own egg drop contest and seventh grader Landon Egglefield measured how much water different diapers could absorb.

Seventh grader Braxton Lawrence created an infinity mirror.

“The mirror is behind the glass with window tint on the inside and when the mirror reflects off the tint, it goes back off the mirror and it creates the illusion of a light tunnel,” Lawrence said. “I love optical illusions and how it triggers the brain.”

