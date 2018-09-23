Young students joyful as they test out NWCS’ new playground

× 1 of 3 Expand Young North Warren Elementary students test out the rope climbing net on their school’s new playground moment after its dedication ceremony Sept. 13. Photo by Thom Randall × 2 of 3 Expand North Warren Central students listen to Superintendent Michele French talk about the community’s role in the playground’s development Sept. 13 moments before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue. Photo by Thom Randall × 3 of 3 Expand TAKEN FOR A SPIN: Young North Warren students test out the school playground’s whirligig ­— minutes after the venue’s dedication ceremony — by giving Elementary Principal Shelley Dupuis a spinning test-ride. Photo by Thom Randall Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | Following two short speeches and the snipping of ribbon stretched across the gate leading to North Warren Central School’s new playground, children ran shrieking with joy towards slides, swings, a whirligig, a balancing bar, a rope net for climbing, and some spinning pedestals.

North Warren Superintendent Michele French watched the children frolic on the playground.

“I’m excited for the kids,” she said, noting that students, parents and community members were involved in making the playground a reality. “Developing this playground has been a labor of love for all involved, and we deeply appreciate all the support of the community we’ve experienced in having this come to fruition.”

North Warren PTO President Nikki Monroe Rising, said that when the playground development project started, she wasn’t sure it was going to be finished by the time her daughter Leigha Rising graduated — but it only took two years to be accomplished.

“It was a mind-blowing experience this past two years,” she said. “Now, this is a really big moment for the kids.”

PTO past vice president Katelyn Hill, chairman of the playground development project, said that the features of the playground weren’t picked out of a magazine, but were determined by local children and adults with a lot of thought.

“This is a dream come true,” she said.

Various businesses, school organizations, municipalities and individuals contributed toward the effort.

Among them are Chestertown MiniMart, Loon Lake Deli, Frank and Marianne Hill, Smith & Simon Attorneys, Buckman’s Family Fuel, DK House Construction, Northwoods Concrete, Chilly Will’s, Stewarts Shops, WalMart, Kibby and Michele French, the towns of Horicon and Chester, Mountain Hardware, Stone Bridge & Caves, Gallo Realty, Chris & Sue Schaefer, Upstate Agency, chainsaw sculptor Frank Cavoli, and a golf tourney held in memory of Kay and Wendell Ross and Doc Lambert.

North Warren groups including the school’s booster club, student council, PTO and board of education also provided money, labor and services.