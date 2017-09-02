Young Woman of Ti session set

× Expand Photo by Caron Disbrow From left at the Ticonderoga Distinguished Young Woman program are: Alyssa Tucker, Meegan Shaw, Grace Montville, Class of 2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga Breanna Brown, Class of 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga Omni Bazan, Fallon Kennedy, Alexis Santose, Class of 2018 First Runner-up Corey Kidder and Jessica Bruce.

TICONDEROGA | The Distinguished Young Woman of Ticonderoga scholarship program is holding an information session for its next offering.

The meeting is on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Ticonderoga Elementary School auditorium.

“We’re proudly preparing for our 57th local program and this meeting is open to any young woman in the junior class at Ticonderoga High School or for any young woman who resides in Ticonderoga, Hague, Silver Bay or Putnam and will complete their high-school studies in June 2019,” said Program Director Tracey Cross-Baker. “Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.”

She said Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high-school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun and transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their talent, scholarship and leadership.

In the local program’s history, more than 300 women have participated in this showcase and more than $250,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

This year, more than $2,000 in scholarships will be awarded and all local participants will be eligible for at least seven college scholarships across the nation.

All eligible students and their parents who wish to participate can contact Cross-Baker at 518 585-2525 for further information.