Youngsters get lesson in finances

About 150 Upward Bound students participated in last week's Financial Reality Fair. The event's purpose is to show students how to manage their finances before exiting high school. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Imagine planning your entire life within a two-hour period.

About 150 students did just that at Upward Bound’s and UFirst Federal Credit Union’s third annual Financial Reality Fair.

Its purpose? To show students how to manage their finances before exiting high school, said Jody Carpenter, a UFirst Federal Credit Union vice president. “We want to provide financial literacy for them to see what a budget is like.”

Upward Bound students from all over the tri-county area were given a career and an annual monthly income. Each student had to budget for a place to live, transportation and different monthly expenses, such as utilities and food.

During last week's Financial Reality Fair, Upward Bound Director Brian Post was running a wheel filled with unexpected surprises and road bumps, such as winning a $5 gift card to Sweet Frog and getting a flat tire. Photo by Teah Dowling

On top of the regular monthly expenses, Upward Bound Director Brian Post was running a wheel filled with unexpected surprises and road bumps, such as winning a $5 gift card to Sweet Frog and getting a flat tire.

“Anything can happen at any time,” Post said. “We want to make sure our students are prepared.”

The event was held last week at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House.

Bridget Frenyea was assigned to be a firefighter who makes about $30,000 a year. In order to save funds, she bought a smaller home and a reliable used car for transportation. She decided to only shop at thrift stores and participate in free events for leisure.

Coming up with a budget was easy, said the 11th grader. “I already come from a poor family, so I already know how to make the most out of what I have,” she said.

Andrew Leduc had a more difficult time.

For a career, the Plattsburgh High student was given a lawyer who makes almost $70,000 a year.

Despite the high salary, Leduc had to deal with $7,000 in credit card debt and his shopping addiction to clothing, in which he spends about $900 a month.

“It’s hard to prioritize what you spend more money on,” Leduc said. “But I really like my clothes.”