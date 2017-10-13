Youth dance classes slated

WESTPORT | Local dancer Caroline Thompson is teaching dance movement classes later this month in collaboration with the Westport Youth Commission.

Classes will be held after school at the Westport Heritage House every Monday beginning Oct.16.

The beginning class consists of basic movement and introduction to different dance techniques. For the older classes, dance techniques alternate weekly with tumbling and gymnastics.

A registration fee of $25 for the classes is due at the time of registration for residents in the Town of Westport. Checks made payable to “Westport Youth Commission.”

Scholarships are available.

The registration fee of $45 is required for any child wishing to participate that lives outside the Westport town line or is not in the school district.

Registration will be at 3:15 p.m. for 4, 5, and 6 year olds with a 45 minute introductory class to follow ending at 4:25 p.m.

Registration for ages 7 and up is at 4:30 p.m., class to follow until 5:30 p.m.

Children may sign-up and begin at any time until March 2018.

For more information, call Thompson at 962-8373 or email 188goat@westelcom.com.