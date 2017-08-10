Youth fair returns — with Medieval theme

× Expand Photo provided Area children compete in a pie eating contest held at the 2014 Warren County Youth Fair. This year’s edition of the youth fair is to be held Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds.

WARRENSBURG — People attending the Warren County Youth Fair this Saturday might want to keep an eye out for flying objects — ballistics reminiscent of the Middle Ages.

The annual youth fair returns to the Warren County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a theme of “Medieval Machines.”

Youth ages 8 and up will have the opportunity to test their skills launching objects with a mini-trebuchet, a downsized replica of a medieval siege weapon used to hurl ballistics over high castle walls, Lead 4-H Educator John Bowe said this week.

Children will also be shooting arrows — with permission from a responsible adult — from longbows, he added.

These new activities join the various traditional events, including contests for pie-eating, bubble blowing and gyrating with a hula hoop — plus a talent show.

For 70 years, the annual youth fair has been sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, which conducts 4-H programming in the area.

The fair’s mission is to develop leadership, life skills, teamwork and responsibility in area youth — and to recognize achievement, Bowe said.

Last year, members of 4-H and their leaders built a trebuchet device for their fall festival and it flung small pumpkins about 100 feet, Bowe said.

For this year’s youth fair, a smaller trebuchet with a shorter range has been constructed by 4-H staffers, due to concerns that objects might be launched into the middle of occupied campsites on the southern end of the fairgrounds, where upscale “glamping” is taking place all summer long.

The fair will also feature two fundraisers for the 4-H program — a community yard sale and a returnable container collection effort. People attending the fair are encouraged to bring returnable bottles and cans to donate to help fund 4-H programs.

The collaborative yard sale features household goods, clothing, electronics, sports equipment and other items donated by families of 4-H members.

“This is a free family- and youth-oriented event, and all are invited to attend and have fun!” Bowe said.

The fairgrounds are located off Schroon River Road north of Warrensburg.

Admission and parking are free.