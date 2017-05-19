Youth summit helps students

Crown Point Central School students attend leadership event

by

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Central School hosted its third annual Boys and Girls Youth Empowerment Summit at the College for Every Student Center recently.

Held in Essex, 41 seventh through ninth grade Crown Point students, along with three upperclassmen leaders, attended the summit — which focused on leadership, setting attainable goals, creating positive relationships with peers, practicing online and social media safety and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through healthy-eating choices, exercise and stress reduction.

Mark Davenport of Port Henry, an instructor at Camp Dudley in Westport and athletic coach at Moriah Central School, spoke to students about their ambitions during and after high school.

Davenport, a youth leader and former Port Henry Village Board trustee, encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue a career they’d like following graduation.

New York State Police Trooper Daniel Albee also joined the summit to discuss the importance of making safe choices while using social media, including Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter.

He reminded them that almost all of what gets posted to social media can be see by anyone.

“The day ended with a walk across the Crown Point (Champlain) Bridge and discussion of Crown Point’s important history,” English teacher Rachael Leclaire-Charron said. “It was a wonderful day for all.”

