Youth Theatre opening in Ti

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga Community Building on Montcalm Street will be the site of Youth Theatre this summer.

TICONDEROGA | For children and adolescents who want to act in plays, Youth Theatre is coming to Ticonderoga and soon that will be possible.

This summer the Ticonderoga Festival Guild Players will be running a new children/youth theater summer program under the direction of Mackenzie Strum.

An informational meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 9 at the Ticonderoga Community Building, second floor auditorium and stage.

The program will consist of two sections, divided by age, Strum said.

The first group, 8-12 year olds, will meet bi-weekly in the mornings to learn basic acting techniques and improvisation skills, and will collaborate to put on a series of skits at the program’s conclusion.

The second group, age 13 and older, will meet during the evenings and work towards putting on a full-length play or several one-act plays.

“Anyone who is interested in technical theater and theater design is also invited to join us since there will be many opportunities for people to work backstage,” Strum said.

Anyone with questions should email mstrum97@gmail.com.