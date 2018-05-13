Youth volunteerism alive at NACS

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Northern Adirondack Central School Builder’s Club hosted a show with local comedy troupe Completely Stranded on April 28.

ELLENBURG | It was 30 minutes to showtime. At the door, dressed in a blue Builder’s Club t-shirt, 14 year old Elyse Hogan manned the ticket table.

The eighth grader is one of 25 Northern Adirondack Central School students who dedicate their time to community service projects with the school’s Builder’s Club, a youth program sponsored by the Rouses Point-Champlain Kiwanis Club.

The act about to perform on a recent Saturday afternoon was local comedy troupe Completely Stranded.

A steady stream of community members stopped at Hogan’s table to get their tickets to the show.

Though she enjoys events like these, what she likes best about being a part of this group is the community service aspect, she said.

At Northern Adirondack Central School, local-minded volunteerism is alive and well:

The Builder’s Club works on a number of projects throughout the year. In the past, they’ve done everything from putting together teacher appreciation goody bags to making blankets for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center and the pediatric unit at UVM Health Network-CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. The students are tasked with coming up with all of the ideas.

“Last year we went to the animal shelter and built toys for the animals,” Harold Carter, 12, said.

Hogan’s favorite project: An annual Easter Egg Hunt the club helps put on. This year, the club filled 1,500 eggs for other children to find.

“I don’t think people know how much we really do,” she said, hands folded in front of her.

These projects are made possible, in part, by student-lead fundraising.

The club just closed out a fundraiser where they sold flower bulbs.

Together, they raised over $1,200 toward community projects.

“It feels good to help,” Hogan said.