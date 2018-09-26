Zonta Club ups support pace with Chili Run at Heaven Hill

× Expand Photo/Zonta Club of the Adirondacks Amy Quinn, left, president of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, and Katelyn Dufrane, from STOP Domestic Violence in Westport, with 10 duffle bags loaded with personal items for women leaving violent homes.

Photo/Zonta Club of the Adirondacks

LAKE PLACID | Beautiful autumn forest trails at Heaven Hill will come alive next Saturday with paces and steps taken to end domestic violence.

Zonta Club of the Adirondacks is hosting its second annual Chili Run. Fun and festive, it also bears witness to the need and struggle of women fleeing violence at home.

“It is clear to me after 23 years of work in family and criminal courts with families who are plagued by domestic violence that fleeing a domestically violent situation is about far more than just physically leaving a dwelling place,” Zonta Club President Amy Quinn, an attorney from Lake Placid, told The Sun.

“To leave with nothing but the clothes on your back means starting over with basics that many of us take for granted every day: a clean wash cloth and towel, a hair brush, tampons, deodorant. When you are scraping together funds for rent, a security deposit, utilities, used furniture and more, these basics can make a big difference.”

The Chili Run raises funds with every registration and every donation to create travel bags filled with necessary items for women forced to leave and abuser.

The bags are presented to STOP Domestic Violence, the primary outreach organization that serves women and their children in Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties.

“Everyone deserves the basic dignity of personal care, especially at a time when anxiety is high,” Quinn said.

“We are so happy to offer these bags for distribution to women in need, and we know that every little piece of the puzzle leads to a greater chance that a survivor of domestic violence and her family can really make a fresh start, instead of returning to the abuser out of financial desperation and becoming a tragic statistic. We are also so pleased that we can also offer these items in new, sturdy duffle bags, which will serve as a useful piece of luggage at a time when some might otherwise be forced to gather their belongings in trash bags.”

The duffle bags are placed in “safe housing” provided by STOP Domestic Violence and other groups that work with the STOP DV program.

“Last year the Club raised enough money with the Chili 5K to purchase 10 duffel bags filled with essentials, which were donated to STOP DV,” Quinn said.

“This supply of bags was exhausted in a matter of weeks to displaced domestic violence survivors throughout Essex and Clinton counties.”

IF YOU GO:

The 5K walk/run starts at 10 a.m. at Heaven Hill trailhead, but registration opens at 9 a.m. at the farmhouse, or can be completed ahead online.

Registration is open for teams, families, kids and individual runners/walkers.

Pre-register online at https://bit.ly/2MMCbZ4

Run registration: On or before September 28, race registration is $20 per adult, $10 for children under 18, and $30 per family or sports team.

Race day registration is $25 per adult, $15 for children under 18, and $40 per family or sports team.

Heaven Hill Trails are located close to farm, off Bear Cub Lane, and wind mostly flat terrain through scenic forestland beside the farm.

After completing the course, participants are invited to have refreshments and a bowl of either vegetarian or meat chili prepared by Desperados Restaurant at the post-race social.

Harmony Hill Farm is providing meat for the event and Fledging Crow Farm is supplying vegetables used for the chili. Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth is also sponsoring the event with a generous cash donation.

UPCOMING GALA: AUTUMN A LA CARTE

The next Zonta Club major event is the Autumn a la Carte, slated this year for Nov. 8 at Heaven Hill Farm.

Autumn a la Carte brings together wonderful chefs, artisans, craftspeople, area businesses and many in community in a gathering of fine food, music, amazing auction items and other surprises.

Find out more about Zonta on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Zonta-Club-of-the-Adirondacks-1655519578086630/

WHAT DOES ZONTA DO?

The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks is just one year old and has reached an incredible first year mark of helping women and girls locally and around the world.

The local chapter is part of an international service club started in 1919 whose mission is to raise the status of women everywhere, with over 30,000 members in 65 countries.

What has Zonta Club of the Adirondacks accomplished in its first year?

The September 2017 Chili 5K Fun Run/Walk at Heaven Hill Farm in Lake Placid raised over $1,800 which allowed to fund the donation of 10 duffle bags and 7 tote bags to STOP Domestic Violence in Westport, a NYS certified program assisting victims of domestic violence;

The club also received support from the Olympic Regional Development Authority for its #16Days of Advocacy project when the Olympic Center marquis in Lake Placid was ablaze with the orange logo reading “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” between November 25 and December 10;

In early 2018, the club sponsored a successful “Mardi Bra” event to collect feminine supplies and women’s undergarments for distribution in local food pantries and human service agencies;

In the winter of 2018, five members of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks participated in meetings and events connected with the 62nd Annual Committee on the Status of Women (CSW) event in March 2017, held at the UN in New York City and attended by women from around the globe. Exciting! Inspiring!

On March 8, International Women’s Day, the club honored 12 local women with at its first annual R.O.S.E. (Recognition of Service and Excellence) Award Coffee Hour. The women chosen represent very the best in Adirondack women—in areas from advocacy and youth empowerment to health care and the arts, and beyond.

Also in March, Zonta of the Adirondacks made a meaningful gift of $2,000 to the Zonta International Foundation, which supports the international work that Zonta does with its partners like UNICEF and UN Women. The projects it will support in this cycle include ending child marriage in Niger, ending human trafficking in Nepal, and treating obstetric fistula, a socially and physically debilitating child birth injury, in Liberia.

In May, the club donated $2,000 to Creative Healing Connections so that five female veterans could attend a specialized Arts and Healing Retreat on Lake George to help their reintegration into civilian life after serving our nation in the armed forces.

Zonta turned out as a group of over 30 to assist in Lake Placid Village Clean-Up Day.

This spring, Zonta announced some book awards to acknowledge and honor fantastic women with big plans to make a difference through their course of study in college and grad school.

Zonta even screened a movie: RBG, the hot new film about esteemed Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg played to a full house at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts in mid-June, complete with a pop-up boutique of fun RBG swag!

The Amazing Adirondack Race this summer drew 70 racers, 18 teams, 12 pit stops and 12 unique clues for physical or mental challenges: a whole bunch of fun and a big boost for our brand new scholarship fund.

Ready for 2019: Zonta Club of the Adirondacks is planning for a busy, exciting slate of events and outreach next year.