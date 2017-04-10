‘Beef Supply’ grand opening includes hot dogs, chocolate milk

× Expand Photos by Lou Varricchio Pictured: Greg Wry (former owner of Greg’s Market), now a Monument Farm Dairy sales official, and Karrie Beebe, district manager for Maplefields.

MIDDLEBURY — You may remember it as Middlebury’s iconic Middlebury Beef Supply convenience store located at 3210 U.S. Route 7. Today, the business sports a new owner, a new name, but safe with its familiar rooftop cow intact. The big cow has been featured on the popular Roadside America website.

The Addison County packaged goods, sandwich shop, and camper propane-gas supplier—with its bigger-than-life bovine statue—was sold to Maplefields last May. On April 7 this year, the store marked its official grand opening with a stream of free Nathan’s hot dogs and Monument Farms milk and chocolate milk samplings.

Changes to the Middlebury store’s interior and product lineup were completed early this year.

For more than 40 years, the store has sold quick-stop groceries, beverages, snacks, sandwiches, tobacco, lottery tickets, as well as many locally produced items, including Monument Farms Dairy products. The dairy’s milk products rank in the top five products sold at the store.

In November 2014, the store sold a Megabucks lottery ticket for the amount $2.45 million, among the state’s largest jackpots.