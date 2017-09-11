‘Dog Days of Summer’ blood drive needs you

MIDDLEBURY | Bruce & Hobbes, the 92.1 WVTK radio station’s “Wake-Up Crew,” are helping the Red Cross with urgent need for blood donors.

The “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Middlebury Recreation Center located at 154 Creek Road.

“Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to be a hero to a patient in need,” said Bruce Zeman, co-host of the show. “It only takes about an hour, but there is no substitute for a volunteer blood donor, and we are hoping to welcome many current and new donors on Sept. 13 at the Middlebury Recreation Center. Hobbes and I are encouraging everyone to bring a friend with them to our blood drive.”

Bruce and Hobbes are the nation’s ONLY human/canine morning show team and have been nationally recognized for their community service. The duo has authored a book about compassion, empathy and anti-bullying, called “Hobbes Goes Home,” that has been read in almost 200 schools across the country.

Copies of their book, along with other Bruce & Hobbes merchandise (coffee mugs & stuffed Hobbes toys) will be on sale at the “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive, with all profits being donated to the Red Cross.

All presenting donors at this blood drive will also receive a free Red Cross T-shirt.

To donate blood or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).