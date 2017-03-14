‘Mini Mud!’ returns to Chandler Stage

RANDOLPH — The 10th annual youth version of Chandler’s former Mud Season Variety Show, “Mini Mud!”, will be presented Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph.

More than 30 youngsters from five communities and two states will share their talents in 20 acts for this annual celebration, with performers randing in age from 7 to 18. Teens Philip Papp and Hunter Dutton of Randolph will tie the show together as an emcee duo.

A wide range of music will be offered by solo vocalists Maddox Bashaw of Brookfield, Thea Wright and C.J. Philbrick of Braintree, Adam Leicher, Naomi Mather, Emily Osgood, and Natalie Strand, all of Randolph, and Hannah Gove of Dolchester, NH. Savannah Chisholm of Braintree will accompany her song offering with guitar, as will Addie Hannan of Calais. Vocal duos will be performed by Randolph singers Faith DeCroti and Shelby Doyle, and brother and sister act with Russell and Ada Clar of Montpelier.

Several song ensembles have been formed this year, two with a mix and match element. Elliot Papp and Naomi Husher will be accompanied by pianist Elissa Doering, and two separate trios will be formed by David Kenyan, Ethan Johnson, Philip Papp, and Amanda Rosalbo.

It won’t all be singing! Russell Clar will reappear in the second half with his wit and humor and Khloe Rogers of Braintree will perform a self-choreographed dance. And brand new to the annual event is a saxophone medley, performed by Holly Mayer of South Royalton.

The RUHS School Jazz band will round out the evening with their usual zest, and celebrate the final curtain call.

“Mini Mud!” is an important fundraiser for youth programming offered at Chandler throughout the year. Reserved tickets are available in advance by calling 802-728-6464 or online at www.chandler-arts.org.

This performance is presented by Chandler Center for the Arts and is sponsored by Seven Stars Arts Center and TherapyWorks, PLC and the Vermont Arts Council. Chandler Music Hall is fully accessible and equipped for the hearing impaired.