‘Winter Brewfest’ offers indoor fun for Vermont brew lovers on Feb. 11

BURLINGTON — Vermont’s largest winter brewers’ festival premieres on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Sheraton-Burlington, offering festival-goers samples from more than 75 varieties of Vermont craft beer, ciders, wine and spirits.

The state’s first major indoor winter brewers’ festival also offers music, food sampling, party games and more while featuring some of the finest brews in the world.

The event also includes food pairing workshops, party games including Giant Connect Four and Jenga, food sampling including That’s Different Chocolates, Potlicker Kitchen and many more.

The first session from noon to 4 p.m. features live music by Renegade Groove, a four-piece funk rock band with a high-energy presence and an inclination for improvisation.

The second session from 6 to 10 p.m. kicks off with live music by The Grift. The independent Burlington based band blends roots-rock and pop and jam, and its live shows are energetic and original, with band members swapping instruments and occasionally playing two at a time.

“This is a celebration of Vermont-made brews and ciders, as well as wine and spirits, and we have a terrific lineup for the event,” said Paul Apfelbaum, festival co-organizer. “We want to help people shake off the winter blues! We have something to satisfy everyone from the curious brew newbie to the connoisseur, as well as terrific local bands and other fun surprises.”

The 21-and-over event will be held on two floors at the Sheraton-Burlington Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are $39, which includes 15 samples from a large selection of brews, wine and spirits, as well as free food samples offered by foodie exhibitors during the four-hour festival. There will also be food available for purchase.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.winterbrewfestvt.com.

Follow the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/winterbrewfestvt/