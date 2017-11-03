“A Christmas Story” features local actors, crew

× Expand Stephen Mease Photography Lyric Theatre’s “A Christmas Story...”: Left to right: Bill Bickford, Janet Bessmer. Seated are Mindy Bickford, and Baker-Rouse.

MIDDLEBURY | Just in time for the holiday season, Lyric Theatre Company’s “A Christmas Story: The Musical “will debut on the main stage of Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Performing Arts for six performances, Nov. 9-12.

Several members of the cast and of the Lyric production team have ties to Addison County.

The film, based on autobiographical stories told by the late New York City radio personality Jean Shepherd, premiered in 1983.

Since then, “A Christmas Story” has joined “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street,” as one of the staples of the holiday season—as beloved and durable as candy canes and eggnog. The stage musical, opened on Broadway in 2012.

Thirty-two cast members have been in rehearsal since early September readying the production for the move to the Flynn in November.

Several hundred volunteers are simultaneously working on behind-the-scenes elements of the show at Lyric Theatre Company’s new Creative Facility in South Burlington.

Members of the cast and production with ties to the area include:

Asa Baker-Rouse, Flick (best buddy of the lead character who accepts a triple-dog-dare and ends up with his tongue stuck to a flagpole).

Bill Bickford as Jean Shepherd the narrator

Mindy Bickford, Miss Shields.

Diantha Howard, costume construction co-chair.

Janet Bessmer, set decoration chair.

Pat Boera, promotions chair.

Baker-Rouse is a Middlebury home-schooler, affiliated with Mary Hogan Elementary School.

Jill and Mindy Bickford, owners of Smart Move Storage in Middlebury, have appeared on stage at Town Hall Theater.

Janet Bessmer is a buyer at Country Home Products in Vergennes.

Diantha Howard is a Middlebury College grad who now works at the University of Vermont.

Pat Boera, a former member of the team at the Middlebury Inn, is a longtime volunteer with Festival on-the-Green who now works at Champlain College.

Lyric Theatre Company is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization.

Tickets are affordably priced ($24-$42) with student/senior discounts offered at some performances; group rates are available.

Purchase tickets in person at the Flynn Center Box Office, call 802 86-FLYNN or order online at www.flynntix.org.

Matinees will be presented at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12. Evening curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10, and 11, and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The Sunday matinee will be audio-described for patrons who are blind or visually-impaired.