“Dirty Girls” to get messy for a good cause

NEW HAVEN — Ladies, mark your calendar for the 2017 Dirty Girl Mud Run at Killington.

The big 5K (3 miles) event, which includes an extremely muddy obstacle course, takes place Saturday, July 8 at Killington Resort.

The Dirty Girl event has become one of the world’s largest women-only mud runs to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“Susan G. Komen,” the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funds more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease, and its local affiliate, Komen New England, is the official beneficiary of the Mud Run.

A portion of registration fees go to Komen New England, and all female participants will have the opportunity to organize a team, fundraise, dress up, win prizes and, of course, make memories.

“Through Komen New England’s partnership with Dirty Girl Mud Run, we can share our mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and invest in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer with hundreds of thousands of women who participate in these events,” said Lori van Dam, CEO of Susan G. Komen New England.

For details, including registration and Rutland-Millington area lodging, visit the event’s website: godirtygirl.com/killington.