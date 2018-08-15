“Djeet*?” Good eats at Vermont’s country stores

× Expand Photo courtesy of VAICS Photographer Benjamin Wolfe’s iconic autumn image of the Ripton Country Store along Route 125.

History Press Country store expert: Vermont author Dennis Bathory-Kitsz.

MIDDLEBURY | *A Vermonter’s quick way of asking “Did you eat?”

Each Vermont country store carries its own particular stock of special wares and memorable characters, according to Vermont author Dennis Bathory-Kitsz.

“From the Connecticut River to Lake Champlain, country stores and their dedicated owners offer warmth against the blizzard, advice and a friendly ear or a stern word,” he writes in the volume about the Green Mountain State’s independent rural stores, titled “Country Stores of Vermont: A History and Guide”, published by the History Press. “Neighbors meet and communities are forged beside these feed barrels and bottomless coffee urns.”

Bathory-Kitsz spent a few years researching background histories and preparing a guide to our beloved country stores.

“When Hurricane Irene threatened many of these local institutions and communities in 2011, Vermonters came together, often at their country stores,” he writes.

While this article cannot hope to cover the same ground as Bathory-Kitsz’s book, but we hope your explore Vermont’s country stores for yourself. But be warned: to visit every Vermont country store you will visit over 250 towns and villages and put many miles behind you before journey’s end. But as you stop at even a handful of stores, you can sample all the good things they have to offer, from craft sandwiches and beverages to baked goods and even friendly advice.

When it comes to Vermont country stores, most out-of-staters have heard of the wildly popular and successful Orton family business, the Vermont Country Store.

Founded in 1946, the Weston, Vt.-based operation, with the family’s original Depression-era country store now a crowded tourist destination (along with an equally must-see Rockingham outlet), operates a unique and well-known mail order business. The mail order print and online catalogs help export, and keep alive, the Vermont general store ideal around the world.

“The history of Vermont’s country stores cannot be told in a single volume, nor in a dozen” according to Bathory-Kitsz. “It is the story of individual storekeepers and individual communities in the once and present most rural state of the Union.”

With that said, we offer you a mere sampling of Vermont country stores due to limited page space.

CONTINUED