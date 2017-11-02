“NER Out Loud” brings poems, stories Nov. 10

× Expand Photo provided The live reading event “NER Out Loud” will bring stories and poems to the stage Nov. 10 at the Mahaney Center for the Arts in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | In the tradition of Public Radio International’s “Selected Shorts,” students from Oratory Now will read selections from the New England Review (NER) literary magazine in this fourth annual live performance of “NER Out Loud,” Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., at the Mahaney Center for the Arts.

Attendees will be invited to enjoy s’more-themed treats while listening to the readings in the lobby.

NER Out Loud is the result of a partnership between the Mahaney Center for the Arts, the student group Oratory Now, and the New England Review.

Vermont is home to more writers per capita than any other state in the country and the Middlebury community boasts many prominent writers, both on- and off-campus.

NER Out Loud has been organized by New England Review Editor Carolyn Kuebler, playwright and Oratory Now director Dana Yeaton, and Mahaney Center for the Arts Director Liza Sacheli.

Admission is free and the public is welcome. The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury, just off Route 30 south, on the campus of Middlebury College. Free parking is available curbside on Route 30 or in the Center for the Arts parking lot, in rows marked faculty/staff/visitors. For more information, call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or go to http://go.middlebury.edu/arts.