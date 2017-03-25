“Old Bones” holds 9th annual country and gospel concert

× Expand From left to right: Bill Casavant, Keith Bagley, Jack Malzac, Eric Mortensen, David Henderson. Front row Rosemary Munkres, Kristin Bolton, and Corinne Kehoe.

BRISTOL — On April 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bristol, “Old Bones”, talented local country gospel musicians will once again be treating long time fans and newcomers alike to their flavor of song and humor that delights all ages. Addison County and New England audiences have enjoyed the song and stories of “Old Bones” for years.

For the past eight years, they have played to a packed house, and thanks to you, have raised thousands of dollars for Village2Village Project, a charity born in Bristol, VT at the First Baptist Church.

It started with church members of First Baptist desiring to help one family but now V2VProject supports and brings hope to more than 115 orphaned and vulnerable children and 30 HIV+ adults in northeastern Uganda. They have recently added a new program to help the community. While Village2Village Project is uniquely raising and supporting each child in their program, they are also creatively engaging each child’s extended family members through their Family Empowerment Ministry. V2V is helping to mature and engage the community in ways that help people to become independent and to move out of extreme poverty.

When the “Old Bones” were asked why they do this year after year, they responded, “We feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to live in a nice home in the beautiful state of Vermont. We are very happy to give what we have to offer musically, to raise money for the Village2Village Project, which is doing wonderful work in Uganda providing food, clothing, shelter, and education for the children who face unbelievable hardships every day!”

This year’s donations will go toward medicines, operations, and food for those in the V2V program. One boy, named Elvis, had a life threatening illness which required immediate surgery. V2V was able to supply it, but he still needs two more surgeries.

Come and join them on April 1 and make a world of difference, half a world away.

The Shepard’s pie dinner with peas and carrots or corn, and a brownie a la mode starts at 5:30 p.m., with all funds to benefit Village2Village. $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 10. Children five and under are free.

Donations will be received for V2V at the concert. More information about the program’s work in Uganda is available on their website www.village2villageproject.org, or find them on facebook.