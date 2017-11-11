× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio AAA’s regional membership journal celebrates the many lives of Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater gets a full-page treatment in the November-December issue of Northern New England Journal (NNEJ), the regional membership magazine of the American Automobile Association.

“Pure serendipity sparked the discovery of a long lost opera house inside Middlebury, Vermont’s old town hall...,” according to reporter Mimi Bigelow writing in NNEJ.

Built in 1884, the theater started life as a town hall with its own built-in stage.

The building’s later career served as headquarters for the local Knights of Columbus chapter. But when membership in the Knights dwindled precipitously, and the bills mounted, this former government-art house got a major face lift along with a new mission for local entertainment in the year 2000.

“People had sort of forgotten there had been a theater in there,” according to THT Executive Director Doug Anderson quoted in NNEJ.

According to THT’s history of the building, the building opened on Feb. 13, 1884, with a masquerade ball.

Well into the 1890s, the “Middlebury Opera House”, as it was sometimes unofficially called, hosted town meetings, Sunday Christian services, operettas and plays, balls, dances, proms, vaudeville skits, and even fiery lectures.

For the latest about all the happenings at THT, visit the website at www.townhalltheater.org/calendar-and-tickets/.