“Vermont Wild” author entertains at Fair Haven Free library

FAIR HAVEN — “Vermont Wild, Adventures of Fish & Game Wardens” Author Megan Price, will share secrets of her four volume, best-selling series at the Fair Haven Free Library, Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Price has put retired game wardens’ true tales of struggling to corral angry moose, train reluctant hunting dogs, locate hungry bears and chase cagey poachers on paper. With a focus on humor, even when danger is palpable, readers feel the men are talking directly to them at a campfire. Retired wardens from the Northeast Kingdom to Wilmington have donated stories. Their names and photos are included in each book. Norm Brown of Wells, Deputy Warden Terry Williams of Poultney and Tom Stearns, formerly of Fair Haven, are among those who have contributed stories from their careers.

“I tell people, I’m not smart enough to make this stuff up,” Price explained. “I plead guilty to changing some details to hide poachers identities. But other than that, the stories are as I heard them.”

“Vermont Wild” is taught in schools, shared at deer camp and read aloud in nursing homes to encourage elders to recall and share their own stories. Price has been called a “folklore artist” for her ability to breathe life into yellowed police affidavits and tales decades old. “To have so many people buy the books, and continue to ask me for more stories, is gratifying. To me, these men and their stories are Vermont.”

Price grew up in Fair Haven and worked many years as a writer for daily and weekly papers, honing her writing skills. “Coming home to speak as an author is remarkable, really. I remember walking inside this library, holding my mother’s hand and marveling at all the books inside, of being thrilled to get my own library card,” Price said.