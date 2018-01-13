10 ways excessive regulations was ended in 2017

Federal rulemaking slowed dramatically in 2017, with the Trump administration issuing two-thirds fewer regulations in its first year (1,136) than both Presidents Barack Obama (3,356) and George W. Bush (3,927).

The White House has also committed federal agencies to more than 400 deregulatory actions in 2018.

Here are 10 of the past year’s most consequential actions to rein in the regulatory excesses of previous administrations.

1. Clean Power Plan

At an estimated annual cost of $7.2 billion, the Clean Power Plan was the centerpiece of the Obama administration’s global warming crusade. The Environmental Protection Agency on Oct. 16 published its proposed repeal of the regulation on the grounds that the rulemaking exceeded the agency’s statutory authority.

Beyond the avoided compliance costs, the repeal would reset limits on the EPA’s climate-related regulatory excesses.

2. Net Neutrality

The 2015 “net neutrality” rule, formally titled the Open Internet Order, subjected internet service providers to antiquated regulation by the Federal Communications Commission. The order was reversed on Dec. 14 by a commission vote of 3-2.

3. Utilizing the Congressional Review Act

The White House and Congress have exercised the Congressional Review Act to rescind 15 regulations in the past 12 months. Although enacted in 1996, the law had only been successfully used once before, in March 2001.

Among the most deserving of repeal: the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s ill-conceived ban on mandatory arbitration clauses in credit contracts to resolve disputes.

4. Waters of the United States

This rule, jointly issued by the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, created a new definition for the waters that the federal government can regulate under the Clean Water Act. The definition tramples property rights and overrides the role of states in water stewardship.

The agencies are proposing to delay implementation for two years, during which time officials would reconsider the definition.

5. Sue and Settle

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced in October that his agency would no longer engage in the sham legal settlements frequently negotiated by the Obama administration.

The practice involved the EPA encouraging lawsuits by environmental lobbyists to force rulemaking or enforcement action. The agency would privately strike a generous settlement, with the plaintiffs heavily involved in the rulemaking and the public excluded.