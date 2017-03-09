2017 Taste of Rutland

RUTLAND — Mount Saint Joseph Academy’s famed Taste of Rutland dinner will take place on Thursday, March 23. Numerous area restaurants will again contribute their signature dishes to make this annual get-together a delicious success.

This event annually draws over 350 attendees. It is a unique opportunity to try appetizers, entrees, desserts, and more, from restaurants across the county. MSJ students and volunteers assist local restaurateurs in serving our patrons.

The “Taste” will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Martin McDonough Gymnasium, located at 127 Convent Avenue in Rutland. Attendees must purchase advance tickets. Reserve a table of any size and bring your friends. Tickets are $30 per person and are available by contacting the MSJ Development Office at 802-775-0151 x112 or kbove@msjvermont.org.

MSJ has long enjoyed great support from alumni and the Rutland community as a whole. Because of this support, the Mount continues to thrive. MSJ has a record of 98% of its students being accepted and going on to college in the past several years. MSJ is committed to the traditional grading and class ranking systems and offers AP classes to encourage each student to reach their fullest academic potential.