2017 Vermont Beardies are coming

BURLINGTON — Make-A-Wish Vermont and ArtsRiot have teamed up for a truly Vermont-style fundraiser, the 2017 Vermont Beardies. Vermont beards of all shapes and sizes are invited to enter, from any part of the state, and encourage their friends to support their beards through donations. Proceeds will support Make-A-Wish Vermont. Registration is now open, and all are welcome to enter at www.vermontbeardies.com.

The fun will culminate on March 18 at ArtsRiot from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., in a night with contests judged by Jonathan Goldsmith (original Most Interesting Man In The World), Miro Weinberger (Burlington Mayor), Ben Rutter (ArtsRiot), Matthew Cohen (Fiddlehead Brewing), and Noah Cohen (Wish Kid). The event is sponsored by ArtsRiot, the Vermont Beard & Mustache Co., and Fiddlehead Brewing Company.

Those wishing to participate or support a beard should visit www.vermontbeardies.com to enter, share their reason for participating, and invite friends to support their rise to the top of the Vermont Beardies. Night-of participation is not required in order to join the online portion of the contest.