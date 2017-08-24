On Saturday, Aug. 26, you’re invited to join Vergennes residents at the 36th annual Vergennes Day Race. Bring the family and join in for the annual Little City Race.

“We have a 5K (3 miles) run and walk that takes you through our city streets and finishes at the Vergennes Elementary School,” according to organizer and sponsor Scott Gaines of Gaines Insurance.” A great opportunity for friends and family to get out and participate in a fun filled and healthy event. We also have a 10K & 15K run for those more serious runners, which has a challenging hill climb on Route 66 at the 3-mile mark. All courses have been wheel measured.”

Race Day Registration starts 7:30 a.m. at the Vergennes Elementary School located at 43 East Street in Vergennes.

“Our 15K race will start at 8:30 a.m. and our 5K and 10K races start at 9 a.m. If you’re planning to register the day of the race, please help us out by registering no later than 8 a.m.,” Gaines said.

Gaines added that the run committee is offering a .50 mile kids fun run, too. This race will be held in the back yard lawn area of the Vergennes Elementary School. The race will start on the school soccer field, go through a path into the Outdoor Classroom, back up onto the High School soccer fields, and then back to the Elementary School.

“This will be a fun run with prizes for all participants. No registration is needed, there is no cost to participate, just show up with your children. We encourage parents to run with their kids,” he said

This year the race will help benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Vergennes.